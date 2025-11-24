Redemption arc for Season 8 Game of Thrones? HBO is on it

Is Danny coming back from the dead? How’s Jon Snow’s life past The Wall? Will Bran be a good king – or will he find himself in true GOT style, twisted by the power of the Iron Throne? Why did Arya go to the West of Westeros? What does the North look like with Sansa at the helm? So many questions – so few answers. But now we have a hope to find out!

We already know that spin-offs are in development. Both A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon have been renewed through 2028. And now, though it’s been a quiet announcement, it’s one that’s shaking things up – like the wind from a dragon’s wings would a small hut.

