Redemption arc for Season 8 Game of Thrones? HBO is on it

GOT universe expands with new projects, promising answers to lingering questions
For all fellow Game of Thrones (GOT) fans who’ve been secretly pining for a ‘fix-it’ for season eight, we may be getting what we want after all.
We already know that spin-offs are in development. Both A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon have been renewed through 2028. And now, though it’s been a quiet announcement, it’s one that’s shaking things up – like the wind from a dragon’s wings would a small hut.
George R.R. Martin told the 2025 Iceland Noir Festival that there are a sequel or two in development.
Is Danny coming back from the dead? How’s Jon Snow’s life past The Wall? Will Bran be a good king – or will he find himself in true GOT style, twisted by the power of the Iron Throne? Why did Arya go to the West of Westeros? What does the North look like with Sansa at the helm? So many questions – so few answers. But now we have a hope to find out!
After the trauma of the eighth season and the bitter aftertaste that’s remained all these years, we can’t wait for a narration that will (hopefully) sort it all out. Fingers crossed.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox