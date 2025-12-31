Desert Vipers need to produce a ‘brand-new game' in ILT20 final: Gaus

“It meant a lot having my family here. They travelled a long way to be with me for the last few days, and for them to be at the game today made it even more special.

This marks Desert Vipers’ third final appearance in four seasons. In Qualifier 1, Gous and opening partner Fakhar Zaman put on a record-breaking 157-run partnership for the first wicket — the highest opening stand in the tournament’s four-season history. Zaman’s innings came to an end after a fluent 69 off 50 balls, which included five fours and two sixes.

“The position we finished in during the league stage or even now doesn’t really mean anything. It’s about stepping up and making sure you contribute on the big day. All that matters is who’s going to play a major role in that game.”

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.