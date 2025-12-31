Desert Vipers need to produce a ‘brand-new game' in ILT20 final: Gaus

Vipers are in final after securing a 45-run win over MI Emirates in Qualifier 1
Dubai: Desert Vipers opener Andries Gous believes his side will need to produce a “brand-new game” if they are to lift the DP World ILT20 Season 4 trophy.
The Vipers booked their place in the final with a commanding 45-run win over MI Emirates on Tuesday, powered by a sensational unbeaten 120 from Gous, who was the standout performer of the night.
“I think the kind of game we produced today probably won’t happen again, so we’ll need to be at our very best,” Gous said. “It’s a brand-new game all over again.”
“The position we finished in during the league stage or even now doesn’t really mean anything. It’s about stepping up and making sure you contribute on the big day. All that matters is who’s going to play a major role in that game.”
This marks Desert Vipers’ third final appearance in four seasons. In Qualifier 1, Gous and opening partner Fakhar Zaman put on a record-breaking 157-run partnership for the first wicket — the highest opening stand in the tournament’s four-season history. Zaman’s innings came to an end after a fluent 69 off 50 balls, which included five fours and two sixes.
Gous, meanwhile, produced a tournament-record knock, finishing unbeaten on 120 from just 58 deliveries, an innings highlighted by seven fours and nine sixes.
“It’s been a long time since my last hundred, so I’m really happy,” Gous said. “I’ve had a few close calls, but to finally get over the line is very special.
“It meant a lot having my family here. They travelled a long way to be with me for the last few days, and for them to be at the game today made it even more special.
“When you get into that zone, you just know it’s going to be a good day. The key is not getting carried away too quickly, building the innings, and then once you’re set, really taking things apart.”
Chasing a daunting 234, MI Emirates made a brisk start but were kept firmly in check by the Vipers’ disciplined bowling attack. Usman Tariq impressed on debut with three wickets, while Naseem Shah was equally influential, conceding just 20 runs in his four overs and claiming a wicket.
Reflecting on the record opening stand with Zaman, Gous added: “Fakhar is truly world-class. It was only a matter of time before he showed just how good he is. We played very smartly — there was no reckless hitting.
“We gave each other the freedom to take a bowler on if we felt confident. Having that trust and belief in each other made a big difference.”
MI Emirates will now feature in Qualifier 2 on Friday, facing the winner of the Eliminator between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals. The ILT20 Season 4 final will be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.
