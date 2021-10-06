It’s time to return to a land of dragons as the prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’ readies for release next year, with the first teaser to the ‘House of the Dragon’ finally out.
Fans will get a peek at the Iron Throne once again in the upcoming fantasy drama set two centuries before the events that unfolded in ‘Game of Thrones’. In the 70-second teaser, a voiceover by Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen gravely states: “Gods, kings, fire and blood…,” while we are shown flashes of the insignia of the Hand of the King, while the faint etchings of a Targaryen seen seated upon the Iron Throne.
Scenes of sword fighting and jousting follow before the voiceover adds: “Dreams didn’t make us king… dragons did,” before dragon fire erupts on to the screen and the music fades out.
Of the cast, Paddy Considine is playing King Viserys Targaryen, who has been described by HBO as the leader chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen. Other cast members include Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.
The Targaryen-focused spin-off is based on George RR Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’ and is set to land on HBO in 2022.