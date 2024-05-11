UAE is committed to supporting a Palestinian government that aligns with the aspirations of the Palestinian people

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements calling for the UAE’s participation in a civil administration for the Gaza Strip under Israeli occupation.

The UAE reaffirmed that Netanyahu lacks legitimacy to take such actions and refuses to engage in any plan aimed at legitimising Israeli presence in Gaza.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed that the UAE is committed to supporting a Palestinian government that aligns with the aspirations of the Palestinian people, a government that possesses integrity, competence, and independence.