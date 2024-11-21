They include individuals reported under administrative cases, such as absconding or work abandonment after the specified date; individuals subject to deportation orders, whether issued by the UAE or other GCC countries; and individuals who entered the country illegally through unauthorised means. These violators must refer to the Department of Violators and Foreigners Affairs for further proceedings.

ICP began implementing the decision to exempt violators of the foreign entry and residency regulations from fines as of September 1, lasting for two months until the end of October. The authority later extended the grace period for an additional two months, until December 31.

Final opportunity

The authority reminded those eligible this extension represents the final opportunity for violators to regularise their status, with an exemption from fines and without receiving a ban that would prevent them from re-entering the country. However, fines will be reinstated for violators who continue their violations after the extended grace period.

It further confirmed that inspection campaigns targeting violators in their locations across the country will be intensified, in cooperation with government partners. Legal action will be taken against those apprehended after the grace period expires.

The authority noted that the decision to extend the grace period coincided with the UAE’s 53rd Union Day celebrations, reflecting the country’s humanitarian and progressive values. The extension was also in response to appeals, aspirations, and the wishes of violators seeking more time to regularise their status, whether by leaving the country or obtaining employment contracts to adjust their residency status and remain in the UAE. This was based on feedback gathered through official communication channels and customer sentiment studies conducted by the authority’s teams.

Since its inception, the grace period has seen a high level of participation from violators seeking to regularise their status and benefit from the granted exemptions.

Meanwhile, the authority and its strategic partners from both governmental and private sectors have worked diligently to overcome obstacles and provide solutions to challenges faced by certain groups of violators, leveraging their legal authority.

Late fees

Separately, the authority announced that it offers a service for exemption from identity card late fees through its website and smart application. It outlined five steps to apply for this service: logging in via the digital identity system, selecting the identity card renewal service, reviewing and updating retrieved data where applicable, automatic application of the exemption for eligible categories before payment, and finally submitting the application and paying the fees.

The amnesty period for rectifying the status of violators has witnessed increasing turnout from families who found themselves in an illegal situation. This initiative has served as a lifeline and an opportunity for them to start a new chapter in the UAE.

Abdullah Al Lashkari, Director of the Labor Relations Department in the Workforce Organisation Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, stated that several private sector companies are keen to provide job opportunities for violators.

The directorate urged individuals holding residency permits issued by other emirates who wish to leave the country to contact the respective emirate where their residency was issued. For those who wish to remain in the UAE and secure a job opportunity in Dubai, they can regularise their status at one of the Amer service centres, regardless of their residency status in other emirates.