Ras Al Khaimah: Torrential rains swept across northern Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, bringing cooler weather and a brief respite from the region’s typically arid conditions.

In Wadi Shaam, located in the northernmost part of Ras Al Khaimah, heavy rainfall turned the usually dry wadi into a cascade of flowing water.

Residents near Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak, experienced light showers that added a serene and refreshing touch to the atmosphere.

The rainfall is part of a broader weather system forecasted to influence the UAE over the next 36 hours. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Sunday’s weather is expected to feature partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with occasional dust. Rainfall is also likely in northern, eastern, coastal areas, and on the islands.

Winds are anticipated to be light to moderate, with occasional stronger gusts, particularly over the sea. Wind speeds are predicted to range from 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.