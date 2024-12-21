Dubai: Foggy weather conditions were reported over parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafrah, this morning in the UAE. The Met Office issued red and yellow alerts across some areas.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) red and yellow fog alerts were reported over Arjan and Razeen regions in Abu Dhabi. And over Liwa, Tal Al Sarab and Gasyoura, Madinat Zayed, and over Bu Hamrah regions in Al Dhafrah.

Red and yellow fog alerts were also issued over Hamim Road and over Bada Dafas.

Clear to partly cloudy skies are to be expected today with a probability of light rainfall over the islands, some Northern and Eastern areas by tonight, and Sunday morning.

The maximum temperatures in the coastal regions of the country are expected to be between 22 and 26 degree Celsius. While the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13 and 18 degree Celsius.