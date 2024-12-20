Dubai: Heading outdoors today? Don't forget to carry warm clothes, UAE residents woke up to a chilly morning on Friday.
According to official temperature readings, early morning temperatures in coastal parts of the country like Dubai and Sharjah, dipped below 18°C.
Some areas even recorded like Expo City in Dubai, saw temperatures dipping to 13°C early this morning.
According to today's forecast issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "The weather today will be pleasant, with clear skies in general, becoming partly cloudy at times."
Afternoon temperatures will be between 22 to 26°C in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and coastal areas of Abu Dhabi. In Internal parts of the country, temperature highs will reach 23 to 27°C. And, temperatures in mountainous areas will be between 12 to 17°C.
Humidity will increase by nighttime, remaining high early Saturday morning, over some internal areas. This will cause a probability of fog or mist formation.
Expect light to moderate winds at times.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.