Dubai: Heading outdoors today? Don't forget to carry warm clothes, UAE residents woke up to a chilly morning on Friday.

According to official temperature readings, early morning temperatures in coastal parts of the country like Dubai and Sharjah, dipped below 18°C.

Some areas even recorded like Expo City in Dubai, saw temperatures dipping to 13°C early this morning.

According to today's forecast issued by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM): "The weather today will be pleasant, with clear skies in general, becoming partly cloudy at times."

Afternoon temperatures will be between 22 to 26°C in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and coastal areas of Abu Dhabi. In Internal parts of the country, temperature highs will reach 23 to 27°C. And, temperatures in mountainous areas will be between 12 to 17°C.

Humidity will increase by nighttime, remaining high early Saturday morning, over some internal areas. This will cause a probability of fog or mist formation.

Expect light to moderate winds at times.