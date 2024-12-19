Dubai: Today might be a good day to wear your sweater when you head out, as a dip in temperatures is expected in the UAE. It's a chilly morning across the UAE with temperatures below 20°C.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy.

The humidity is expected to increase at night and on Friday morning, with a probability of fog formation.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 and 28°C.

Temperatures are expected to decrease. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s, with minimum temperatures dropping to 5°C.

Winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.

The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.

Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.