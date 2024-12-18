Dubai: Passengers in Dubai can now “bus pool” to their destination by sharing minibus rides through a booking system on smart apps, it was announced on Wednesday.

Initially, it will be available in Deira, connecting to central business districts such as Business Bay, Dubai Mall, Mirdif, and Dubai Festival City. The plan is to gradually expand the service to cover all parts of the emirate.

The fare will be variable, based on the distance travelled and demand for the service. Additionally, the service provides passengers with options for single trips or weekly and monthly subscriptions. The seating capacity of these buses range between 13 to 30 passengers.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the service operates without fixed routes unlike public buses.

The minibuses will operate on demand, with bookings facilitated through three smart applications - Citylink Shuttle, DrivenBus, and Fluxx Daily - with each company operating and managing 20 minibuses through the designated apps, added Bahrozyan.

“This initiative aims to provide licensed transport options for passengers, encouraging them to use authorised means of transport instead of unlicensed alternatives,” he said.