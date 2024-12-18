Video: UAE residents embrace festive cheer with Christmas lights, décor, and shopping Follow us

The festive spirit shines bright as the UAE transforms for the holiday season. Residents and tourists indulge in Christmas celebrations at iconic venues like Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and Dubai hotspots such as Madinat Jumeirah, Al Habtoor Winter Garden, Wafi Mall, Mall of the Emirates, BurJuman Centre, Deira City Centre, and Al Seef.

With stunning decorations, lively bazaars, night markets, and exclusive festive offerings, the UAE promises something special for every age and interest, solidifying its place as a global holiday favourite.