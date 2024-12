Watch: Epic drone shows light up Dubai's skyline Follow us

The DSF Drones Show has returned to the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), offering an unmissable spectacle in the night skies of Dubai. Running from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025, the show will take place twice nightly, at 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM, visible from Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR.

This year, over 1,000 drones will perform breathtaking displays across two brand-new shows, featuring original compositions and music.