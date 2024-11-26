Watch: UAE President meets President of Philippines Follow us

President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Republic of the Philippines, who is on a visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that the visit would herald a new and significant chapter in the development of relations between the two nations. The two leaders discussed cooperation and opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, and developmental fields, as well as other key sectors that align with the shared development priorities and mutual interests of both countries.The discussions also covered several issues of shared interest, with both sides exchanging views on these matters.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the strong and evolving relationship between the UAE and the Philippines, which has witnessed considerable progress over the years, particularly in development.

He highlighted that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and reiterated their shared commitment to further advancing these ties in the years ahead.

In this context, Sheikh Mohamed stated that the UAE looks forward to continuing discussions towards reaching a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the Philippines to elevate trade and investment relations to new heights of mutual economic growth. The UAE, a key trading partner of the Philippines in the region, also collaborates with the country through ASEAN, where the UAE has held the status of a Sectoral Dialogue Partner since 2022.