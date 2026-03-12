RAF Fairford serves as a key forward operating location for US Air Force bomber deployments in Europe. The base has previously hosted B-1B, B-2 and B-52 aircraft during training exercises and strategic missions. According to defence officials, the aircraft preparation is part of routine military readiness and defensive coordination between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The UK government has stated that certain bases in Britain may be used by US forces for defensive operations linked to the evolving situation in the Middle East. Military activity at the base highlights the close cooperation between allied forces as they monitor developments in the region.

Video: AFP