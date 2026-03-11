GOLD/FOREX
US Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy arrives at UK airbase

Fairford is one of two bases, along with the Diego Garcia facility in the Indian Ocean

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: A Lockheed C‑5M Super Galaxy military transport aircraft from the United States Air Force landed at RAF Fairford in southwestern England, highlighting increased military activity amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

RAF Fairford, located in Gloucestershire, is a key strategic base frequently used by US forces for logistics and bomber operations in Europe. The arrival of the massive cargo aircraft comes after the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that the United Kingdom has allowed the United States to use certain bases for specific defensive operations related to Iran.

According to UK Defence Secretary John Healey, RAF Fairford and the Diego Garcia facility in the Indian Ocean may support operations aimed at countering potential missile threats.

The C-5M Super Galaxy, one of the world’s largest military transport aircraft, is capable of carrying heavy equipment, vehicles and supplies across long distances, making it a critical asset for rapid deployment and strategic logistics during military operations.

Video and inputs: AFP

