Watch: Huge crowds at Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi

The latest edition of the Sheikh Zayed Festival 2024-2025, held in Abu Dhabi emirate’s Al Wathba region, opened on November 1 with fireworks, drone shows and parades.

The Festival opens daily from 4 pm to midnight on weekdays and until 1 pm on weekends and official holidays.

Running till February 28, 2025, the Festival is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with the support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and under the supervision of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Festival.