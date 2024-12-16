Abu Dhabi: Marathon superpowers Ethiopia and Kenya shared the top honours in the sixth edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, which saw the participation of over 33,000 runners of all abilities, making it the largest event in the marathon’s history.

Held over the weekend, Ethiopian Chala Ketema Regasa claimed victory, finishing in 2:06:16 hours, narrowly missing his personal best of 2:06:11. Djibouti’s Ibrahim Hassan Bouh followed in second place at 2:06:33, with Kenya’s Wilfred Kirwa Kigen taking third in 2:06:47.

The women’s event was dominated by Kenya’s Catherine Reline Amanang’ole, who clocked an impressive 2:20:34 in her debut marathon. She was followed by Eritrea’s Dolshi Tesfu Teklegergish in 2:23:47, while Kenya’s Aurelia Jerotich Kiptui rounded out the podium with a time of 2:26:28.

Winner Kenya’s Catherine Reline Amanang’ole clocked an impressive 2:20:34 in her debut marathon. Image Credit: Supplied

The marathon, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and ADNOC, also featured marathon relay, 10km, 5km, and 2.5km distances with participants weaving through Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmarks, including Qasr Al Hosn, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat Al Karama, and ADNOC Tower.

The 10km race also saw fierce competition. Morocco’s Yassir Echchaachoui claimed first place in 28:41 minutes, with compatriot Ismail El Kharchi finishing second in 29:01 and Ethiopia’s Urgesa Kitesa securing third in 29:03. On the women’s side, Ethiopia’s Gemene Tunku crossed the finish line first in 32:40, followed by Morocco’s Rkia Elmoukim at 33:01 and Ethiopia’s Ayantu Kumsa in 34:09.