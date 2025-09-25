Mohamed Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity announces $11m grant

Dr Timothy Shriver, Chairman of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, said: “This landmark commitment from the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity is a bold affirmation of a simple but revolutionary idea: inclusion is not charity, it is transformation. With this grant, we are scaling a movement rooted in dignity, equality, and the power of young people to reshape education systems. Guided by the leadership of the UAE and as a direct legacy of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, we continue to expand inclusive education systems that enable us to realize the potential of every child.”