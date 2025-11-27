National Ambulance takes first place at Global EMS Challenge

National Ambulance beats 12 global teams at Abu Dhabi’s EMS competitions
National Ambulance secured first place in the EMS competitions held as part of the Abu Dhabi International EMS Conference, after outperforming 12 emergency medical teams from around the world.
The three-day competitions involved managing complex scenarios, including multiple-trauma incidents and critical medical cases.
This achievement highlights the high level of competence and readiness demonstrated by National Ambulance’s EMS professionals in emergency response and in handling a wide range of challenging situations.
