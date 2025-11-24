Trust Well Properties opens its 8th Business Center, Abu Dhabi's first high-tech podcast studio

Offering private offices, co-working spaces, modern meeting rooms end-to-end setup support
Abu Dhabi, UAE — Trust Well Properties, a leading provider of premium and flexible business center solutions, has announced the opening of its 8th facility in Abu Dhabi. Located on the 11th floor of the Dar Al Salam Building on Hamdan Street, the new center underscores the company’s rapid expansion and its commitment to supporting the capital’s thriving business ecosystem.
Established in 2022, Trust Well Properties has quickly become a preferred partner for startups, SMEs, and international enterprises seeking high-quality, ready-to-use office environments. The latest business center offers fully furnished private offices, modern co-working spaces, state-of-the-art meeting rooms, and comprehensive business setup services designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s professionals.
In a first-of-its-kind addition for any business center in Abu Dhabi, Trust Well Properties has introduced a fully equipped, high-tech podcast room. The studio features professional recording equipment, soundproofing, and an intuitive setup suitable for entrepreneurs, influencers, and corporate teams. Open to both tenants and external users, the facility provides a convenient, in-house solution for producing high-quality audio content without relying on external studios.
Highlighting the milestone, Navas Nasar, CEO & Managing Partner, said:
“The launch of our eighth center highlights the growing demand for premium, flexible workspaces in Abu Dhabi. We are creating ecosystems that enable businesses to scale efficiently and thrive.”
Adding further, Ramees Thalhath, COO & Managing Partner, noted:
“This new center is designed with client productivity and well-being in mind—combining ergonomic layouts, quiet zones, and collaborative areas to support entrepreneurs and corporates alike.”
The new facility reflects modern workplace innovation, blending comfort with functionality. With thoughtfully designed private offices, versatile coworking spaces, and advanced meeting facilities, the center provides an environment that supports both focused work and collaboration. This approach aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision for growth, diversification, and a future-forward work culture.
To commemorate the opening, Trust Well Properties will host a soft launch event for key stakeholders and media partners on November 25, 2025.
