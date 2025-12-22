How Dubai’s unified government model builds trust and ensures readiness

At a high-level meeting of the General Network of Government Communication (GNGC) held in Dubai, officials highlighted how Dubai’s unified approach strengthens public trust and readiness for emergencies. Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that effective and continuous engagement with the public is central to strengthening trust in government decision-making. “Trust is particularly critical during times of crisis, when public confidence enhances the ability of government entities to contain emergencies and manage them effectively. This approach has placed the UAE among the world’s top three countries in 2025 in the Trust in Government Index,” he added.