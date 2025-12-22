How Dubai’s unified government model builds trust and ensures readiness

Integrated communication and citizen-centric services enable swift action in emergencies
Dubai: Dubai continues to set a global benchmark in government efficiency with its integrated, whole-of-government approach.
The model ensures quick decision-making, clear communication, and citizen-focused services.
Through integrated communication strategies, innovative services, and proactive engagement, Dubai continues to set global benchmarks in governance, emergency readiness, and public trust, reinforcing its reputation as one of the world’s most future-ready cities.
At a high-level meeting of the General Network of Government Communication (GNGC) held in Dubai, officials highlighted how Dubai’s unified approach strengthens public trust and readiness for emergencies. Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that effective and continuous engagement with the public is central to strengthening trust in government decision-making. “Trust is particularly critical during times of crisis, when public confidence enhances the ability of government entities to contain emergencies and manage them effectively. This approach has placed the UAE among the world’s top three countries in 2025 in the Trust in Government Index,” he added.
He noted that Dubai’s joint frameworks for collaboration “represent a leading model for speed and precision in decision-making at all levels, reinforcing the emirate’s current and future readiness.” According to Al Basti, these frameworks allow the government to turn promising opportunities into tangible outcomes while tackling challenges with efficiency and foresight. “Unified government communication builds bridges with the community and positions people as partners in delivering government priorities,” he added.
The meeting also focused on the Dubai Government Communication Guide, launched under Executive Council Decision No. (47) of 2025.
Sabah Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Secretary General for Government Communication, described it as a framework that standardises practices, ensures alignment across entities, and fosters innovative communication initiatives.
Budoor Ali, Director of Government Communication, said: “Dubai’s proactive communication model, built on the whole-of-government with one voice approach, ensures the public is informed of government initiatives and services while reinforcing trust across society.”
The session highlighted the City Makers initiative, designed to enhance vital services in education, health, community development, and the economy through public feedback and inter-agency collaboration. A standout programme under this initiative is the Jabr framework, presented by Asma Al Janahi, Head of Media Section at Dubai Health Authority. The framework assigns a dedicated government employee to bereaved families, coordinating with 22 entities to handle notifications, burial procedures, residency permits, inheritance files, and more — all from a single point of contact.
Al Janahi said: “This model allows families to focus on human and social needs during difficult times, while the government ensures all procedures are completed promptly.”
