If MDM manages and secures devices, NAC controls who and what is allowed onto the network. You can think of NAC as a security guard at the entrance of a building. Before any device is allowed inside the organisation’s network, NAC checks whether the device is recognized, properly authenticated, and compliant with the organization’s security policies. If the device fails any of these checks, NAC can block or restrict it immediately. Without NAC, the physical network, both Wi-Fi and wired connections can become a security blind spot. While cloud security tools are effective at protecting applications and user accounts, they do not always provide visibility or control over what connects directly to the internal office or data centre network.