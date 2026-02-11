Why hundreds of consultants are joining the network backing consultant-led ventures

Future opportunities span search funds, real estate, and alternative assets
Consultants have long been at the center of value creation - advising founders, scaling businesses, and shaping strategy across industries. Yet when it came to investing in private opportunities themselves, access was often fragmented, confusing, or reserved for institutional players.
ConsultantsInvest was created to change that. It is a private, invitation-only investment community built exclusively for current and former consultants. The network focuses on enabling access to high-quality opportunities founded or led by fellow consultants.
Since its quiet launch, ConsultantsInvest has grown to more than 100 active members, including senior and partner-level consultants from firms such as McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Strategy&, Kearney, and Oliver Wyman. With over $1 million already deployed, the network has seen a sharp rise in inbound demand, with hundreds of applications submitted in recent weeks.
“At its core, ConsultantsInvest is about alignment,” said Saadallah Sarkis, founder of ConsultantsInvest. “Consultants spend their careers evaluating leadership teams, execution quality, and long-term value creation. We wanted to create a trusted environment where they can invest alongside peers who think the same way and back founders with similar rigor.”
A key differentiator of ConsultantsInvest is its focus on consultant-led ventures. Rather than broad, generic deal flow, the network prioritizes opportunities where members can assess founders and strategies through a familiar lens. “Backing consultant-founded companies removes a lot of the noise,” said one partner from the community. “There’s a shared language and a shared bar for execution.”
ConsultantsInvest itself is not a fund or investment vehicle. All investments are executed through independently managed, third-party special purpose vehicles (SPVs), which handle legal structuring, compliance, and execution. The network acts as a coordination and support layer, focusing on curation and community. Notably, there are no membership fees, management fees, or carry charged by ConsultantsInvest.
As demand continues to increase, ConsultantsInvest is expanding carefully toward its first 1,000 founding members, with new members being onboarded in batches anchored towards senior participation. Future opportunities are expected across areas such as search funds, real estate, and alternative assets.
For many consultants, the appeal is simple: trusted access, credible peers, and a community built by consultants, for consultants.
As one member put it: “This network was much needed - and the value will only get stronger from here.”