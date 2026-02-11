GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Why hundreds of consultants are joining the network backing consultant-led ventures

Future opportunities span search funds, real estate, and alternative assets

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saadallah Sarkis, founder of ConsultantsInvest
Saadallah Sarkis, founder of ConsultantsInvest

Consultants have long been at the center of value creation - advising founders, scaling businesses, and shaping strategy across industries. Yet when it came to investing in private opportunities themselves, access was often fragmented, confusing, or reserved for institutional players.

ConsultantsInvest was created to change that. It is a private, invitation-only investment community built exclusively for current and former consultants. The network focuses on enabling access to high-quality opportunities founded or led by fellow consultants.

Since its quiet launch, ConsultantsInvest has grown to more than 100 active members, including senior and partner-level consultants from firms such as McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Strategy&, Kearney, and Oliver Wyman. With over $1 million already deployed, the network has seen a sharp rise in inbound demand, with hundreds of applications submitted in recent weeks.

“At its core, ConsultantsInvest is about alignment,” said Saadallah Sarkis, founder of ConsultantsInvest. “Consultants spend their careers evaluating leadership teams, execution quality, and long-term value creation. We wanted to create a trusted environment where they can invest alongside peers who think the same way and back founders with similar rigor.”

A key differentiator of ConsultantsInvest is its focus on consultant-led ventures. Rather than broad, generic deal flow, the network prioritizes opportunities where members can assess founders and strategies through a familiar lens. “Backing consultant-founded companies removes a lot of the noise,” said one partner from the community. “There’s a shared language and a shared bar for execution.”

ConsultantsInvest itself is not a fund or investment vehicle. All investments are executed through independently managed, third-party special purpose vehicles (SPVs), which handle legal structuring, compliance, and execution. The network acts as a coordination and support layer, focusing on curation and community. Notably, there are no membership fees, management fees, or carry charged by ConsultantsInvest.

As demand continues to increase, ConsultantsInvest is expanding carefully toward its first 1,000 founding members, with new members being onboarded in batches anchored towards senior participation. Future opportunities are expected across areas such as search funds, real estate, and alternative assets.

For many consultants, the appeal is simple: trusted access, credible peers, and a community built by consultants, for consultants.

As one member put it: “This network was much needed - and the value will only get stronger from here.”

Related Topics:
Company News

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

EU unveils visa strategy to boost security, growth and global competitiveness

EU plans extended Schengen stays — are you eligible?

3m read
Left to Right: Dr Matthew Sukumaran, Chief Operating Officer of Heriot-Watt University Dubai; Maher Al Kaabi, Advisor to the Group Chairman and Independent Board Member, Al Serkal Group of Companies and Member of the UAE Circular Economy Council; Dr. Loubna Zaitouni, Senior Legal Affairs Specialist, Special Projects Department - Minister Office; Dr Nika Salvetti (Visiting Professor and Lead Coordinator of the Packaging for Sustainability Programme and Scientific Platform on Sustainable Packaging; and Anna Schebsdat, Head of Executive Education at Heriot-Watt University Dubai.

Heriot-Watt Dubai hosts Sustainability Symposium

2m read
Dr K.P. Hussain, Founder Chairman, Fathima Healthcare Group UAE.

FMC Network: Expanding quality healthcare access in UAE

2m read
The biggest misconception about Wi-Fi is that one device works for every situation.

Homes and businesses need different Wi-Fi — here’s why

4m read