FMC Network: Expanding access to quality healthcare services across the UAE

The journey of Fathima Healthcare Group began in 1997 under the visionary leadership of Dr K. P. Hussain, Founder Chairman, whose deep compassion for low-income and underserved communities laid the foundation for the organisation. Witnessing first-hand the challenges faced by employees suffering from chronic illnesses and lacking adequate medical coverage, Dr Hussain conceptualised the cost-effective medical insurance scheme in the year 2000. This initiative marked a significant milestone in making comprehensive healthcare accessible and affordable to a broader segment of society.