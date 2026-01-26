FMC Network: Expanding access to quality healthcare services across the UAE

The company holds the distinction of being the first licensed third-party administrator
FMC Network UAE is a leading medical insurance third-party administrator (TPA) in the UAE, with a strong legacy spanning over 29 years in the health insurance ecosystem. Established with the guiding philosophy of ‘cost-effective, comprehensive, and affordable healthcare for all’, the group has played a pivotal role in expanding access to quality healthcare services across the UAE.
The journey of Fathima Healthcare Group began in 1997 under the visionary leadership of Dr K. P. Hussain, Founder Chairman, whose deep compassion for low-income and underserved communities laid the foundation for the organisation. Witnessing first-hand the challenges faced by employees suffering from chronic illnesses and lacking adequate medical coverage, Dr Hussain conceptualised the cost-effective medical insurance scheme in the year 2000. This initiative marked a significant milestone in making comprehensive healthcare accessible and affordable to a broader segment of society.
Over the years, FMC Network UAE has demonstrated consistent growth and adaptability. The company is duly registered with all UAE health authorities and holds the distinction of being the first licensed third-party administrator under the patronage of the Insurance Authority of the UAE. This regulatory credibility reflects FMC’s commitment to governance, compliance, and operational excellence.
FMC Network specialises in end-to-end policy administration, healthcare provider network management, 24x7 customer service and robust claims management. Through a robust and expanding network of accredited hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres, FMC ensures seamless access to high-quality healthcare services while maintaining service efficiency for insurers, employers, and members alike.
In addition to serving the blue-collar segment, it is now placing a stronger focus on white-collar segments through FMC First Care Network. Looking forward, FMC Network envisions a future-ready healthcare model, one that merges innovation, sustainability, and compassionate care.
By continuously exploring emerging technologies such as AI-driven claims processing, teleconsultation, and mobile solutions, FMC aims to redefine the healthcare experience while upholding its founding mission of accessible, comprehensive, and affordable healthcare for all.
