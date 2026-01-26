Naresh Kumar Bhawnani: The visionary behind West Zone Group's retail empire

Looking ahead, Bhawnani plans to accelerate West Zone’s expansion beyond the region
Naresh Kumar Bhawnani is the visionary Founder and Chairman of West Zone Group, one of the UAE’s leading and most respected retail conglomerates. Arriving in Dubai in the late 1980s from a middle-class family in Madhya Pradesh, India, Bhawnani was deeply inspired by his entrepreneurial upbringing and driven by a lifelong passion for retail excellence, business innovation, and creating meaningful impact.
On December 2, 2005, coinciding with the UAE’s National Day, he opened the first West Zone supermarket in Mirdif, Dubai, with his mother inaugurating the store, a cherished tradition that continues proudly to this day.
Over the last 20 years, Bhawnani’s visionary leadership has propelled West Zone Group’s exponential growth, evolving it from a single supermarket to a diversified retail and business powerhouse. Today, the group operates over 150 retail outlets, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, covering more than 500,000 square feet of retail space. Its portfolio spans logistics, shopping malls, real estate, construction, technology, hospitality, and food and beverage.
Strategic acquisitions of Safestway and Giant Group’s branches have further solidified its market presence across the UAE.
Bhawnani’s commitment goes beyond business, actively embracing corporate social responsibility programmes that support communities in both the UAE and India. His focus on environmental conservation, youth empowerment, and impactful philanthropic initiatives underscores his holistic approach to sustainable growth.
Looking ahead, Bhawnani plans to accelerate West Zone’s expansion beyond the region, leveraging innovation, superior customer service, and competitive pricing. His visionary leadership continues to inspire, making West Zone a household name synonymous with quality, trust, and community enrichment.
