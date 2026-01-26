India's 77th Republic Day: Celebrating unity, progress, and global influence

Indian business leaders in the UAE highlight growth, collaboration and India-UAE ties
On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, we reaffirm our pride in the country’s remarkable journey as a nation built on vision, values, and resilience. India’s constitutional ideals continue to inspire progress far beyond its borders.
At Malabar Gold & Diamonds, our global presence is deeply rooted in this Indian spirit, as we carry the country’s craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and integrity to the world, contributing meaningfully to India’s growing global influence.
Our republic is sustained not only by the strength of its institutions, but by the contributions of its people wherever they may be.
In India, these contributions drive transformation in education, enterprise and public life; across the world, including in the UAE, they build cultural bridges, deepen economic linkages and strengthen confidence in India’s growth story. To Indians everywhere, wishing you a happy Republic Day.
Rooted in Indian heritage and driven by global ambition, Lavash marks the 77th Republic Day by bringing the best of India to the heart of the UAE and shaping a future together.
As India celebrates Republic Day, we take pride in representing Indian craftsmanship and values in the UAE, strengthening cultural bonds through trust and timeless elegance.
India is where I learned the values that define me: hard work, resilience, integrity, and respect for institutions. Growing up in a nation anchored in its Constitution and democratic ideals shaped my mindset and sense of responsibility.
On this 77th Indian Republic Day, I am reminded that freedom is more than a right; it is a way of thinking rooted in purpose and accountability. The values of unity and equal opportunity guide my personal and professional journey, wherever I am.
On the 77th Republic Day of India, we honour a journey shaped by unity, resilience, and an unwavering belief in progress. I extend my heartfelt wishes to fellow Indians at home and across the UAE as we celebrate a shared legacy and collective aspirations.
With President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to India, the bond between our nations is further strengthened, reflecting a spirit of cooperation, camaraderie, and collective growth.
As India marks its 77th Republic Day, it stands at a defining inflection point shaped by purposeful policy, people power, and a renewed spirit of self-reliance.
With strong institutions, world-class digital public infrastructure, and inclusive growth across healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, India is emerging as a confident global force. For Indians worldwide, including the vibrant diaspora in the UAE, this progress reflects shared pride, responsibility, and opportunity.
At Adil Group, our purpose is simple yet profound: to keep India’s culinary heritage pure, accessible, and alive for every family abroad.
India’s Republic Day is a proud reminder of a nation built on unity, resilience, and responsibility. These values are clearly reflected in the Indian healthcare professionals serving communities across the UAE with dedication and compassion.
Their role has been instrumental in raising clinical standards and patient trust. On this occasion, we honour India’s journey as a republic and reaffirm our commitment to providing people-centred healthcare, guided by innovation and delivered through Personalised Care, Personally.
India’s growth as a vibrant, global beacon of democracy fills every NRI with immense pride.
On this Republic Day, let us celebrate our collective spirit and renew our commitment to a future as brilliant as our aspirations. My heartfelt wishes to every Indian on this glorious occasion.
On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens in India and across the world. This day is a celebration of our constitution and the enduring values of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity that bind our nation together.
It reminds us of the responsibility we share in upholding these ideals and working toward a brighter future. As India strides forward on the path of progress and global leadership, our growth must be inclusive, people-centric, and rooted in the well-being of every citizen. A truly developed nation is one where access to quality healthcare, education, and social security is not a privilege, but a right for all.
On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, I extend my warm greetings to Indians across the world. This historic day celebrates the birth of a sovereign, democratic nation founded on the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
India’s strength lies in its unity in diversity, enriched by its many cultures and traditions. At ABC Cargo Group, we are proud to contribute to the strong partnership between India and the UAE, connecting people, trade, and cultures while supporting India’s continued growth and progress. I wish everyone a joyful Republic Day filled with pride, unity, and hope.
Warm Republic Day greetings to all our Indian brethren. The Republic is not only a chapter in history, but a living promise — renewed each day through our choices, conduct, and compassion.
May this day inspire us to uphold the spirit of the constitution, celebrate our diversity, and contribute thoughtfully to a more just and harmonious world.
On this Republic Day, we celebrate not only the birth of our constitution, but the spirit of a nation that taught the world the power of knowledge, compassion, and resilience.
India’s true strength lies in its people, its values, and its belief that education and service can transform societies. As an Indian who built his life’s work abroad, I carry India’s ethics, discipline, and human-centered vision into everything we do.
On this Republic Day, I extend my best wishes to India and the diaspora beyond her boundaries. We celebrate India’s outlook on family, women empowerment and youth welfare.
It’s also the time to reflect on the growth and the shared responsibility that Indians have in shaping an inclusive, skilled and progressive future for the world.
As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, we extend warm greetings to the Indian community in the UAE. The India-UAE partnership sets a benchmark for collaboration, enabling the hospitality and F&B sector to innovate, scale, and elevate guest experiences.
We applaud the UAE government for fostering a progressive ecosystem. With tourism driving demand, hospitality brands are positioned to support the UAE’s Vision 2030 through cultural exchange and sustainable growth.
The partnership between the UAE and India is rooted in centuries of cultural ties with diplomatic ties in place since the formation of the UAE in 1971.
Today the UAE-India relationship continues to grow far beyond commerce. It encompasses joint ventures and collaborations across infrastructure, technology, security and sustainability – endeavors that will shape the decades ahead. This shared future is already tangible and visible in our daily lives: the projects redefining our skylines, the innovation driving our industries, and the steady exchange of skills and expertise.
At its heart, the UAE-India partnership is all about people. It is about Indian professionals finding careers and homes in the UAE’s cosmopolitan environment, and Emirati investors discovering opportunities across India’s diverse states. It is the human connections that underpins the depth and resilience of our strategic relationship. Together, we are building an enduring legacy of shared success for the people of both our nations.”
On India’s 77th Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to India, a nation defined by resilience, innovation, and global leadership. I also convey my warm wishes to the Indian community in the UAE, whose expanding footprint across diverse industries continues to contribute a significant role in the UAE’s economic growth.
Rooted in historic trade and cultural ties, the UAE-India relationship has today evolved into a robust strategic partnership. From a legal advisory perspective, we deeply appreciate the UAE government’s progressive and forward-looking policies that foster transparency, ease of doing business, and long-term confidence for global enterprises.
A nation’s strength lies in the unity of its people, Freedom is not given, it is taken. Let us value it always, Our constitution is not just a book, it is the soul of our democracy, Proud to be an Indian, proud of our constitution. Happy Republic Day!
On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, I extend my warmest congratulations to Indians across the world, and to the Indian diaspora that has played a meaningful role in shaping the UAE. My entrepreneurial journey, shaped by Indian values and the forward-looking ethos of Emirati culture, has been built in the UAE.
As an entrepreneur who has scaled ventures across technology, investment, and innovation in both ecosystems, I have witnessed firsthand how talent, technology, and collaboration transcend borders. The success stories emerging from this corridor are not accidental; they are the result of aligned visions and progressive policies.
As I often say, borders may define nations, but values define how far we can build. This Republic Day, we celebrate not just a nation, but a shared future shaped by collaboration, courage, and progress.
On the special occasion of 77th Republic Day of India, we celebrate the spirit of unity, democracy and pride that defines the nation. We also extend our warm greetings to the Indian community in the UAE, whose culinary heritage enriches Dubai’s dining landscape.
The growing India-UAE relationship has created a welcoming environment for legacy Indian brands to expand globally. We thank the UAE government for its supportive business framework, which has enabled restaurants like ours to bring authentic flavors from Kolkata to Dubai while contributing to the city’s dynamic hospitality and tourism ecosystem.
As India marks its 77th Republic Day, we take pride in celebrating the remarkable and enduring friendship between India and the UAE. Rooted in mutual trust, shared values, and visionary leadership, this partnership has grown stronger across trade, investment, culture, and innovation.
It reflects a true spirit of cooperation, mutual respect, and forward looking collaboration, standing as a shining example of how two nations can work together to create lasting prosperity, progress, and opportunities for their people.
On this special occasion, we celebrate the spirit of unity, shared values, and success that define the enduring partnership between India and the UAE. The strong and visionary leadership of both nations continues to shape a future built on trust, progress, and global collaboration.
As India marks its 77th Republic Day, AARK Marketing extends its warm greetings to the people of India and the Indian community worldwide. From the UAE, we take pride in driving brand growth across India, the UAE, and international markets, creating meaningful impact beyond borders.
On this proud occasion of India’s Republic Day, I extend my warm greetings to the Indian expatriate community in the UAE and our valued West Zone customers. This day is a powerful reminder of India’s democratic spirit, unity in diversity, and the resilience of its people.
As Indians continue to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s progress, Republic Day also reflects the strength of the India-UAE relationship built on mutual respect and shared ambitions. At West Zone, we are honoured to serve this vibrant community every day.
On the 77th Republic Day of India, we extend our warmest greetings to the Indian diaspora and to Indians around the world. We salute India’s forward-thinking leadership and its enduring commitment to democracy, progress, and inclusive growth.
The deepening partnership between India and the UAE stands as a global model of collaboration and mutual respect. At Karma Developers, we are proud to support this shared vision by building strong, sustainable, and vibrant communities that reflect the aspirations of both nations.
On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, FAME extends its sincere gratitude for the constitutional values of democracy, integrity, and accountability that continue to shape India’s journey as a resilient global economy. January 26th stands as a powerful reminder of the principles that guide responsible governance and sustainable growth.
We proudly acknowledge the strong and evolving India–UAE partnership, built on mutual trust, economic collaboration, and shared ambition. We remain thankful for the confidence placed in us and committed to strengthening cross-border cooperation rooted in transparency and progress.
On the proud occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, I extend my warm greetings to all Indians in the UAE and across the world. Republic Day is a reminder of the values that define India, resilience, unity, and progress, and the spirit of a nation that continues to inspire generations.
As we celebrate this meaningful day, we also recognize the strong relationship between India and the UAE, built on trust, partnership, and shared growth. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day and a future filled with peace, prosperity, and success.
As an Indian who has built his professional journey in the UAE, I see every day how our community carries India with pride, contributes across industries, and stays deeply connected to home while building new chapters abroad.
This Republic Day, let us raise our standards of integrity, empathy, and excellence, so the next generation inherits a nation that is more inclusive, more courageous, and more future-ready. Wishing all Indians a proud and inspiring Republic Day.
On the momentous occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, I extend my warm wishes to the Indian community in the UAE. This day celebrates the democratic ideals and cultural richness that define our nation. At Sara Group Holdings Dubai, we take pride in reflecting these values through our commitment to quality, innovation, and community. Let us strive to honour our heritage and work together for a brighter and more prosperous future.
As India marks its Republic Day, we proudly celebrate the rich heritage of Indian jewellery craftsmanship, strengthening cultural bonds between India and the UAE.
I wish all my fellow Indians a joyful Republic Day. The real beauty of a nation lies in the hearts of its people.
As the flag dances in the breeze today, so does my heart with pride. This day brings us all together, and here at Danube Group, we celebrate this occasion with shared joy, unity, and happiness.
Republic Day is a celebration of who we are as a nation: gracious, resilient, and united.
At Taj, this spirit comes alive through heartfelt hospitality that reflects the soul of India in every detail.
As India celebrates Republic Day, we take pride in representing Indian artistry and values in the UAE, strengthening cultural ties through jewellery that tells a story.
As India commemorates Republic Day, we celebrate the vision of a nation that continues to evolve while remaining firmly anchored in its constitutional values. This occasion serves as a reminder of the responsibility we share in contributing to India’s progress through integrity, innovation, and inclusive growth.
Through our international operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds remains committed to strengthening India’s presence on the world stage, while upholding the trust and principles that define our heritage. We extend warm Republic Day greetings to Indians everywhere, united by pride in our nation’s journey and aspirations for the future.
On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of India and to the vibrant Indian community in the UAE. India and the UAE share a time-tested partnership that has evolved into a comprehensive strategic relationship marked by growing collaborations across sectors such as healthcare, trade, innovation, and education.
In healthcare particularly, the India-UAE partnership stands as a model of cross-border collaboration, combining Indian medical expertise with the UAE’s commitment to world-class infrastructure and patient-centric care. At Zulekha Hospital, we are proud to contribute to this enduring relationship by serving diverse communities and upholding the values of compassion, excellence, sustainable progress, and mutual respect that binds our two nations.
India’s Republic Day is a moment of reflection and pride for communities across the world. For Jumbo, it is an opportunity to acknowledge the strong connections we share with India and the meaningful role Indian partnerships and talent have played in our growth in the UAE.
As we mark this occasion, we remain committed to strengthening collaboration and shared opportunities between India and the UAE, guided by trust, long-term partnerships, and a people-first approach.
As a proud Indian, Republic Day holds deep meaning for me. It reminds us of our roots, our values, and the dreams every Indian carries for their family’s future. For many Indians, owning a home is not just a financial goal—it is an emotional milestone, a symbol of security, pride, and belonging. The strong bond between India and the UAE has opened doors for countless Indians to build this dream abroad.
At YOUAE Mortgages, we feel honoured to walk this journey with fellow Indians, helping them turn aspirations into homes.
As India celebrates its Republic Day, the country’s remarkable journey stands out on the global stage. As one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies, India’s progress is being driven by policy stability, and a strong enterprise ecosystem. India’s growing global role is also reflected in the strength of its bilateral relationships, particularly with the UAE.
The India-UAE relationship stands as a comprehensive partnership built on trust, trade, and shared economic objectives. On the occasion of India’s Republic Day, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of India and to the Indian community across the world.
On this Republic Day, we celebrate the spirit of unity, resilience, and progress that defines India. It is a moment to reflect on the values that continue to shape the nation’s journey and inspire growth across industries and communities.
At Apparel Group, we remain committed to contributing meaningfully to this progress through responsible business, long-term partnerships, and investment in people. As India continues to strengthen its position on the global stage, we look forward to being part of its ongoing story of ambition, innovation, and inclusive growth.
