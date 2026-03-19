US-Israel war with Iran: UAE business leaders stand united amid regional tensions

Entrepreneurs reaffirm trust, gratitude, and confidence in the nation’s leadership
Dubai: In the wake of recent regional developments involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, UAE business leaders have expressed steadfast confidence in the nation’s leadership, resilience, and long-term stability, underscoring the theme of “Unity in Strength.”
Since February 28, parts of the Middle East have experienced heightened security concerns following aggressive actions by Iran. The UAE has responded with precautionary measures to safeguard residents, issuing intermittent security alerts while ensuring the continuity of life and business operations across the country.
Across sectors ranging from communications to consulting and real estate, entrepreneurs say the prevailing sentiment is steady rather than alarmed. Companies are closely monitoring developments, adjusting where necessary, but remain focused on long-term growth and planning.
Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Founder and Chairman of HRE Development, said: “As a nation, the UAE has always drawn its strength from visionary leadership and a sense of unity. Even in moments of regional challenge, that resilience shines through. We remain confident in the country’s long-term stability and its ability to navigate uncertainty with clarity and purpose. As business leaders, our role is to keep building, keep contributing, and keep believing in the future. The UAE has faced adversity before and emerged stronger every time.”
Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Developers, added: “Having been part of the UAE’s real estate journey for the past two decades, we have witnessed the nation navigate challenges with exceptional resilience and strategic foresight. As entrepreneurs building communities here, we have unwavering trust in the UAE’s leadership and their long-term vision, one that continues to guide the country forward with stability, unity, and confidence.”
Similarly, Emad Saleh, Founder and Chairman of Amwaj Development, reflected: “As a growing developer in Dubai’s dynamic property landscape, we are grateful to operate in a country defined by stability, vision, and unity. The UAE has created an environment where communities flourish and progress continues regardless of external challenges. We remain committed to building homes that reflect the nation’s optimism and forward-looking spirit.”
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Shaheer Tabani, Executive Director of Prescott Development, highlighted the country’s track record in overcoming crises: “Prescott has been in the UAE since 2006. The United Arab Emirates has faced numerous challenges and emerged stronger each time. With its swift actions during crises and its people-first approach, we trust the leadership and citizens of the UAE to overcome this situation with unity and resilience.”
Xu Ma, Founder and Chairman of Tomorrow World Real Estate Development, added: “Having spent over two decades in global trading and investments, collaborating closely with the UAE and since 2002 establishing Tomorrow World, we remain grateful to be part of a nation built on opportunity, safety, and stability. In times of uncertainty, these values shine even stronger. The resilience of the people of UAE shines through and they will emerge even more empowered.”
Business leaders across the board agree that the UAE’s institutions, infrastructure, and regulatory framework continue to support a stable environment, allowing companies to operate confidently while planning for the future. The collective message reflects gratitude, trust, and faith in the nation’s leadership and unity, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a beacon of stability in a volatile region.