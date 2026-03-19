US-Israel war with Iran: UAE business leaders stand united amid regional tensions

Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Founder and Chairman of HRE Development, said: “As a nation, the UAE has always drawn its strength from visionary leadership and a sense of unity. Even in moments of regional challenge, that resilience shines through. We remain confident in the country’s long-term stability and its ability to navigate uncertainty with clarity and purpose. As business leaders, our role is to keep building, keep contributing, and keep believing in the future. The UAE has faced adversity before and emerged stronger every time.”