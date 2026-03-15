Business leaders express confidence in UAE’s stability amid global challenges
Dubai: Building materials businessmen, industry executives, and prominent Emirati figures have gathered in Dubai for a “Solidarity Suhoor” to express gratitude, trust, love, and faith for the UAE leadership and reaffirm their confidence in the country’s stability and future growth.
The gathering, hosted by the Building Materials Group (BMG) under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, has been held at the Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel and brought together leaders from the construction and building materials sector.
Participants have noted that the gathering reflected the UAE’s culture of tolerance and unity, especially in the current situation, while highlighting the construction industry’s continued role in supporting the country’s economic growth.
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Dr. Mustafa Saasa, chairman of BMG, has reflected on the UAE’s transformation over the years and the opportunities the country has created for businesses and residents.
“We are based in Dubai since 1958 and we have been in the business for 68 years, started by my late father. We have seen UAE growing in every inch,” Saasa told Gulf News.
“When my father first came here, there was no water supply, no electricity, no roads, no cars, and no airport, compared to what Dubai is famous for now. From that to growing into this magnificent country, with extraordinary infrastructure and an environment with 200 plus nationalities that thrive, has been a remarkable journey of the UAE.”
Saasa has emphasised that the country’s leadership has consistently demonstrated its ability to guide the nation through challenging times.
“We have experienced this five years back in Covid, how the situation was handled in a very profound way and the UAE was one of the very few countries who has managed it so well,” recalled the chairman.
“We are confident that even in this crisis, UAE is going to emerge out very soon and victorious. We are very sure that after this, when things stabilise, it’s definitely going to achieve a new era of opportunities and success is going to follow.”
Moreover, Saasa has regarded the UAE as his “only home” expressing the same love for the nation as any patriotic Emirati does.
“This is the kind of confidence, trust, love, and faith that we have for the UAE. We are very grateful to its rulers for keeping us, our businesses, and our families safe, and for not making us feel the pinch of the current situation.”
For his part, Hassan Ali Al Nuwais, head of protocol and business development at National Paints, has shared that gatherings such as the solidarity suhoor showcase the values that define the UAE.
“This nation has created a model of tolerance, stability, and opportunity from people of all backgrounds to live and work together in harmony,” said Al Nuwais.
“We share a deeper connection and a shared responsibility to support one another and to contribute positively to the community that we are proudly part of. We, as business leaders also understand our commitment to the society.”
Al Nuwais has also regarded the UAE and its command, who are the ones behind the country’s safety and stability, as the “real heroes.”
Muhammad Arif Chara, CEO of Electric Avenue Trading, has bared that his decades-long experience in the UAE has reinforced his confidence in the country’s resilience.
“I feel very happy that I’ve spent 50 years of my life here in the UAE and I’ve seen so many crisis like this. Everytime the crisis is over, the UAE’s becoming stronger. I must congratulate the leaders, their vision, and for giving safety for all,” stated Chara.
While he has acknowledged that there have been some challenges in terms of logistics, Chara has stressed that businesses in the Emirates have remained stable.
“We are really grateful that we are such in a beautiful country with the UAE taking care of all of us so closely. It’s a safe environment and such close protection from the leaders.”
On the other hand, Suresh Kumar, global engineering director at Acero Building Systems, has mentioned that their company supplies steel building solutions in the UAE and exports to nearly 100 countries worldwide.
“During this time, we have some difficulties. However, since there is cooperation among all parties, we are able to sail through this period. We really thank the government for all the support they are giving us in these challenging times,” said Kumar.
According to Kumar, steel building solutions play a key role in constructing of industrial buildings, warehouses, towers, bridges, and many other infrastructures that support economic development.
Zaid Kapadia, CEO of Mark & Aira Valves Trading, has pointed out that the UAE’s commitment to safety and stability has always provided a strong foundation for businesses.
“We have been in Dubai since 2003 so that’s more than around 23 years. We’ve seen many ups and downs, many market cycles, many geopolitical tensions, and also periods of a lot of growth,” shared Kapadia.
“Among all these things, we always found one constant result, that the UAE has always been committed to the safety and security of not just its citizens, but also of each person living in the country and of every company based in it.”
Kapadia has also assured that business activity in the UAE continues without major disruptions.
“We trust the government and its leaders to solve and bring out different ways to come out of this situation.”
Meanwhile, H.E. Sheikh Awad Mohamed Bin Sheikh Mujren, chairman of the Dubai Travellers Festival, has underscored that the UAE’s strength lies in the unity of its people.
“In Dubai, not matter what happens, all people here become united and support the UAE. Still, life is going in a very nice way.”
He added, “I feel that with what happened, it will affect not only the UAE but the whole world, but I see it as only temporary. Most people who live here spoke very nicely about Dubai because they feel safe and they feel united. I feel all things will be better and the UAE will be stronger in the future.”
The evening has concluded with a traditional suhoor meal and networking, reinforcing the sense of community during uncertain times. It has also demonstrated how businesses and leaders continue to express confidence in the UAE’s rulers and its vision for stability, growth, and unity.