Panchayat season 5 confirmed: Prime Video Sets 2026 return to Phulera after emotional Season 4 finale

Cast and creators reunite as TVF drama returns to small-town politics and heart
Dubai: Fans of Hindi-language hit series Panchayat can finally celebrate the beloved village-based drama is gearing up for another season. After the emotionally charged finale of Season 4 left viewers with several lingering questions, Prime Video has now confirmed that Season 5 is officially underway.
The upcoming chapter will once again bring audiences back to the quirky yet heartfelt world of Phulera, with familiar faces including Jitendra Kumar and Sanvikaa reprising their roles.
Although the makers have not locked in an official premiere date yet, the new season is expected to arrive sometime in 2026. Production has already begun, with filming reportedly kicking off in April this year.
The announcement was made during Prime Video’s slate reveal event earlier this year, where the streamer teased the continuation of the much-loved series. The team also shared a message celebrating six years of life in Phulera, hinting that the journey is far from over.
The previous season wrapped up on an uncertain and emotional note. Abhishek Tripathi, better known as Sachiv Ji, was left reflecting on his future after receiving his CAT exam results. Meanwhile, Manju Devi struggled to come to terms with a major political setback, while Pradhan Ji continued navigating the aftermath of the village’s growing tensions.
Rather than offering a neat conclusion, the finale deliberately paused at a crossroads, setting the stage for more emotional conflict and political drama in the next season.
Season 5 is expected to pick up directly from the unresolved moments of the previous chapter. Viewers can anticipate more of the show’s signature blend of understated humour, small-town politics, emotional storytelling, and slice-of-life moments that have made the series a fan favourite.
The show continues to be produced by The Viral Fever, with creator-director Deepak Kumar Mishra and writer Chandan Kumar returning to helm the new season.
The ensemble cast, including Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Pankaj Jha, is also expected to return.