Nora Fatehi apologises before NCW over ‘Sarke Chunar’ Hindi version: 'I was not consulted over Hindi song'

Actress Nora Fatehi distances herself from Hindi track, says she only shot Kannada song
Dubai: Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the National Commission for Women in connection with the controversy surrounding the Hindi version of the song Sarke Chunar, which had sparked outrage online over its allegedly explicit lyrics.
Speaking to reporters after the hearing in New Delhi, Fatehi apologised and said there was “no intention to offend anybody”.
Get tickets here Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.
“It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody. But of course, I have to be responsible as an artiste,” she said.
The actor also claimed she was not involved in the Hindi adaptation of the song and had only shot for the Kannada version.
According to Fatehi, her permission was not taken before the Hindi version was released.
The Hindi track, uploaded on YouTube on March 15, triggered backlash from sections of the public who objected to the lyrics and visuals. Amid mounting criticism on social media, the makers later removed the song from YouTube, although clips of it continued circulating online.
The lyricist, singer and director associated with the song have also issued apologies following the controversy.
Sarke Chunar is part of KD The Devil, a Kannada film dubbed into multiple languages, including Hindi.
During her interaction with the media, Fatehi also announced that she plans to sponsor the education of orphaned girls, saying she wanted to contribute positively to society following the episode.
The NCW has not yet issued an official statement detailing the outcome of the hearing.