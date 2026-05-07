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Nora Fatehi apologises before NCW over ‘Sarke Chunar’ Hindi version: 'I was not consulted over Hindi song'

Actress Nora Fatehi distances herself from Hindi track, says she only shot Kannada song

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Nora Fatehi tells Rakesh Bedi: You’re killing it, your dance is very good
Nora Fatehi tells Rakesh Bedi: You’re killing it, your dance is very good

Dubai: Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday appeared before the National Commission for Women in connection with the controversy surrounding the Hindi version of the song Sarke Chunar, which had sparked outrage online over its allegedly explicit lyrics.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing in New Delhi, Fatehi apologised and said there was “no intention to offend anybody”.

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“It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody. But of course, I have to be responsible as an artiste,” she said.

The actor also claimed she was not involved in the Hindi adaptation of the song and had only shot for the Kannada version.

According to Fatehi, her permission was not taken before the Hindi version was released.

The Hindi track, uploaded on YouTube on March 15, triggered backlash from sections of the public who objected to the lyrics and visuals. Amid mounting criticism on social media, the makers later removed the song from YouTube, although clips of it continued circulating online.

The lyricist, singer and director associated with the song have also issued apologies following the controversy.

Sarke Chunar is part of KD The Devil, a Kannada film dubbed into multiple languages, including Hindi.

During her interaction with the media, Fatehi also announced that she plans to sponsor the education of orphaned girls, saying she wanted to contribute positively to society following the episode.

The NCW has not yet issued an official statement detailing the outcome of the hearing.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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