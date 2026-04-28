From West End hits to PFL MENA, May turns UAE into a live-event hub
Dubai: Something is shifting in the UAE's social calendar, and May is when things are starting to kick off.
After weeks of quieter evenings, the country is gearing up for a run of live events and film releases that covers just about every taste. Theatre, stand-up, Arabic music, electronic, Brazilian pop, a West End classic, elite MMA and one of the most loaded cinema lineups of the year are all arriving in the same four weeks.
If you have been waiting for a reason to get out of the house, May is making a very strong case.
Short+Sweet Dubai returns to New Covent Garden Theatre at Mall of the Emirates, bringing an evening of ten-minute plays that somehow manages to pack in a rom-com, a bank heist, a family drama and an absurd comedy all before you get home. Tickets start from Dh80.
Running alongside it, X Fest DXB at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue is a six-week festival of original short-form theatre from writers and directors across the UAE. Week three, running 2 to 3 May, is dedicated entirely to non-English language performances. Tickets from Dh120.
Indian comedian Gaurav Gupta brings brand new material to Sheikh Rashid Auditorium on 2 May. A dentist by day and one of India's sharpest stand-ups by night, his shows are known for crowd work that keeps audiences on their toes. In Hindi. Tickets from Dh150.
Russian comedian Nurlan Saburov takes the Dubai Opera stage on 7 May for his first-ever appearance at the venue. Sharp, observational and genuinely funny, this one is for the Russian-speaking crowd. Tickets from Dh290. Adults only.
Rashed Al Majed performs at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on 30 April and 2 May. Nearly 40 albums deep, his voice carries the kind of weight that turns a concert into something more personal. Tickets from Dh350.
Lebanese-Egyptian singer Adam performs at Dubai Opera with a set that moves across Arabic dialects and decades of music. Tickets from Dh295.
Tamer Ashour brings his emotionally charged style to Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi on 16 May. Tickets from Dh395.
Brazilian legend Lulu Santos plays Dubai Opera on 23 May, over four decades of music condensed into one evening. Tickets from Dh399.
PFL MENA 9: Pride of Arabia lands at Coca-Cola Arena on 24 May, marking the first time the promotion has brought its MENA season to Dubai. Fighters from 11 nations compete in the Featherweight and Lightweight divisions, with every bout counting toward a championship and a $100,000 prize.
UAE pioneer Mohammad Yahya headlines on home soil, while Bahraini legend Hamza Kooheji makes his PFL MENA debut on the same card. Tickets from Dh24.
Swedish House Mafia headlines the season closing of Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour, with brutalist staging, cinematic visuals and the kind of production that takes over an entire waterfront. Age 21 and above. Tickets from Dh250.
Cats arrives at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from 14 to 24 May. Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical is exactly what it has always been: big, bold and built around Memory, one of the most recognisable songs in theatre history. Tickets from Dh80.
If you are planning to spend any part of May in a dark room with popcorn, you will not be short of options. The month brings one of the most varied theatrical lineups of the year, spanning Hollywood blockbusters, South Asian releases and everything in between.
Opening 1 May
Ek Din — Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan lead this Hindi romantic comedy set against the Sapporo Snow Festival, where a case of temporary amnesia sends two colleagues on an unexpected 24-hour adventure in Japan.
Raja Shivaji — Abhishek Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt star in this sweeping Hindi epic based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja. Big cast, bigger ambitions.
Patriot — Malayalam giants Mammootty and Mohanlal share the screen in this action thriller about a YouTuber who goes on the run after attempting to expose a corrupt politician.
Dhabkaaro — A Gujarati drama that blends humour with heart, exploring redemption and forgiveness through emotionally rich storytelling.
Gaaya Padda Simham — A Telugu satirical comedy about a young man whose dream of reaching America collapses overnight amid a deportation crisis.
Opening 7 May
Mortal Kombat 2 — Karl Urban joins the franchise as Johnny Cage in what promises to be the most brutal instalment yet. Shao Kahn threatens Earthrealm, and the stakes have never been higher.
The Sheep Detectives — Hugh Jackman plays a shepherd whose flock turns out to be far more perceptive than expected in this genuinely charming mystery comedy.
Dolly — A horror film following a young woman's fight for survival after being abducted by a monstrous figure who wants to raise her as their own.
Hokum — Adam Scott stars in an Irish horror about an author who travels to a remote cottage to scatter his parents' ashes, only to find the property may not be empty.
Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour — Directed by James Cameron and Billie Eilish herself, this immersive 3D concert film captures her sold-out world tour on the big screen.
Krishnavataram: Part I — A sprawling, visually ambitious Hindi retelling of Lord Krishna's journey from Gokul to Dwarka.
Opening 14 May
Top Gun: 40th Anniversary — Maverick is back on the big screen, exactly as he should be. Tom Cruise, jets and that soundtrack.
Opening 21 May
The Mandalorian and Grogu — Din Djarin and Grogu make the leap from streaming to cinema in a new Star Wars adventure alongside Pedro Pascal and Jeremy Allen White.
Drishyam 3 — Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty in the third chapter of the beloved Malayalam thriller franchise. The walls are closing in, and this time the threat is as much internal as external.
Opening 22 May
Chand Mera Dil — Ananya Panday and Lakshya star in this Hindi romance about two college sweethearts forced to grow up faster than planned.
May also brings a solid reason to try somewhere new at the table. Dubai Restaurant Week runs from 1 to 17 May, with three-course set menus at Dh250 per person across a number of Downtown Dubai restaurants.
Thiptara at Palace Downtown is doing a Thai set menu with Tom Yum Goong and Mango Sticky Rice with views over Burj Lake. Solara at Address Dubai Mall goes Mediterranean with grilled Greek seabass and a kunafa cheesecake that makes a strong case for dessert.
Cetara at Address Downtown keeps things Italian, with burrata, grilled sea bass and tiramisu on offer for dinner at Dh250, or a lighter three-course lunch at Dh125.
For something a little more elevated, Le Cloud Brunch is launching at At.mosphere on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa running every Saturday from 1pm to 4:30pm. Packages start from Dh350, and the city shrinking below the windows is very much part of the experience.
If a lazy afternoon is more your pace, Golden Hour by the Pool at Solara, Address Dubai Mall offers two drinks from 1pm to 5pm daily for Dh99. It is not a bad way to ease into the weekend.