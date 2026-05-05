Zamzam Al Hammadi: Paving the Way for Emirati Women in MMA

The 18-year-old makes her professional debut on May 24 at Coca-Cola Arena
Dubai: Zamzam Al Hammadi is ready to make history later this month as she becomes the first Emirati woman to compete professionally in mixed martial arts when she steps into the cage at the Professional Fighters League MENA: Pride of Arabia event on May 24 at Coca-Cola Arena.
The landmark event will launch the 2026 PFL MENA season in front of a home crowd in Dubai, with the 18-year-old Emirati prospect set to make her professional debut against an opponent yet to be confirmed.
Speaking ahead of the bout during the pre-fight press conference at TKMMAFIT, Al Hammadi said the opportunity represents a major moment not only in her own career, but also for women’s combat sports in the UAE.
“I'm very honoured to be able to represent my country on such a huge stage at the Coca-Cola Arena, it's a dream come true.
“PSL have put together a great event and I’m super excited MMA fans in Dubai will get to see an Emirati woman like myself fight.”
Already regarded as one of the UAE’s brightest young combat sports talents, Al Hammadi enters the professional ranks with an impressive pedigree despite her age.
The teenager is a decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and MMA competitor, having captured titles at both the IMMAF Youth World Championships and the JJIF World Youth Championships in 2023.
She also carries an unbeaten 2-0 amateur MMA record into her professional debut, but acknowledged that the jump to the professional level presents a completely different challenge.
“It's going to be a huge challenge but Inshallah, I’m going to make sure I’m ready for it,” she said.
“I haven’t yet been given an opponent, but I know whoever is in front of me on the night is going to test me like I’ve never been tested before.”
Al Hammadi’s rise reflects the rapid growth of MMA across the UAE, where investment in combat sports facilities, coaching and youth development has transformed the landscape for aspiring fighters over the past decade.
While many athletes might hesitate before turning professional at just 18-years-old, the Emirati fighter said she never doubted her readiness when the opportunity arrived.
“When PSL offered me a contract to sign for them, it was a no brainer,” she stated.
“Yes, I’m young but I know I'm ready to showcase to the world that I’m ready to fight at the professional level.”
Her confidence has been built through competition on the international stage, where she has already represented the UAE against elite youth athletes from around the world.
Still, Al Hammadi admitted her professional experience remains limited compared to many fighters entering the PFL ranks.
“I have only had two bouts at amateur level, but I feel I have to take this great opportunity when it comes,” Al Hammadi continued.
“I’m so proud I can showcase my skills and show what a UAE women can do.”
The teenager has spent most of her training camp in Abu Dhabi, continuing preparations ahead of what is expected to be one of the most closely watched debuts in regional MMA history.
She believes the UAE’s rapidly growing combat sports landscape is opening new doors for the next generation of athletes and hopes her appearance on one of the region’s biggest MMA stages will inspire more young girls across the country to pursue the sport.
She said: “I spend most my time in Abu Dhabi where I’ve been preparing for my fight, the accessibility that's now across the UAE for young fighters like me to get into the sport is amazing,” said the teenager.
“I want young girls in the UAE to look at me and see that it's possibly to take up a sport like MMA in this region.”
As the first Emirati woman to fight professionally in MMA, Al Hammadi is breaking new ground in a sport traditionally dominated by international athletes.
Competing at Coca-Cola Arena in front of a home audience only adds to the emotion surrounding the occasion.
“The country shown me so much support already and I can’t wait to make them all proud, fighting in my home country will be incredible.”
“There's going to be a lot of pressure of course, but I believe in my skills and I'm ready for any opponent that gets put in front of me.”
On May 24, the teenager will carry not only her own ambitions into the cage, but also the hopes of a new generation of Emirati female athletes looking to carve their place in professional sport.