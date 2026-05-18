Dubai’s PFL MENA weekend gets star power boost with Mohamed Ramadan and Bader Al Shuaibi: Date, tickets

The concerts will take place during the ceremonial weigh-ins
Dubai’s long Eid Al Adha break is getting an unusually loud start this year, with cage fights, live concerts, and two major Arab music stars sharing the same stage at Coca-Cola Arena.
As part of PFL MENA’s Pride of Arabia weekend, fight night ticketholders are also getting access to live performances by Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan and Saudi singer Bader Al Shuaibi ahead of the big MMA showdown in Dubai.
The concerts take place during the ceremonial weigh-ins and press conference on May 23, turning what is usually a tense pre-fight event into something closer to a fully-fledged entertainment spectacle. With schools already closing for the Eid break, the timing feels deliberate: part fight weekend, part citywide kickoff to the holidays.
Ramadan, actor, rapper, producer and one of the Arab world’s biggest entertainment figures, is expected to bring his signature high-voltage energy to the arena. Over the years, hits like Number One, Mafia, and Ya Habibi have helped build a massive fanbase across the region and beyond, while his appearance at Coachella made headlines as a landmark moment for Arab representation on the global stage.
Joining him is Al Shuaibi, whose softer Khaleeji-pop sound has earned him a loyal GCC following. Tracks like Mahsoma and Ya Hob turned him into one of the region’s most recognisable pop voices, while his collaboration with K-pop singer AleXa even landed him on a billboard in New York’s Times Square.
And then comes the actual fighting.
The following night, UAE fighter Mohammad Yahya makes his long-awaited PFL debut against Tunisia’s Mehdi Saadi in the featherweight main event. Morocco’s undefeated Salah Eddine Hamli faces Algeria’s Ylies Djiroun in the co-main event, while 18-year-old Emirati fighter Zamzam Al Hammadi — widely seen as a trailblazer for women’s MMA in the UAE — makes her highly anticipated home debut.
Ramadan, a longtime MMA fan himself, said the crossover between live music and combat sports felt natural to him. Al Shuaibi added that Dubai crowds always bring a different kind of energy, especially during major holiday weekends.
"I've been a fan of MMA for a long time - the discipline, the heart, the courage it takes to step into that cage is something I deeply respect. To be performing at PFL MENA: Pride of Arabia, in Dubai, in front of that kind of crowd this is going to be a special night. See you on May 23," said Ramadan.
Al Shuaibi added: "Dubai always brings out the best in an artist - the energy here is like nowhere else. To be part of the PFL MENA weekend alongside Mohamed Ramadan and some of the best fighters in the MENA region is an honour. I'll be bringing everything I have on May 23."
For PFL MENA, the goal seems fairly obvious: make Pride of Arabia is promising to be a fun weekend, indeed.
Live concerts night
Venue: Coca-Cola Arena
Date: May 23, 2026
Doors open: 7pm
Fight night: May 24, 2026
Tickets: Available via Coca-Cola Arena