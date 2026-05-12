Eid Al Adha holidays announced for UAE public sector employees

Normal working hours will resume on Monday, June 1.
Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE has announced a five-day paid holiday for public sector employees, in observance of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.
The Eid break will run from Monday, May 25, and continue through Friday, May 29.
Normal working hours will resume on Monday, June 1.
Authorities in Dubai will hold a public moon-sighting event for the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on May 17, 2026, with astronomical calculations indicating that Eid Al Adha is likely to begin on Wednesday, May 27.
The event, organised by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department at the Jebel Nazwa Trail, will begin at 5pm and continue until after sunset when the crescent moon observation is completed.
The gathering is expected to attract strong public participation, reflecting the importance of crescent sighting as one of the established Islamic traditions marking the beginning of Hijri months.
Based on astronomical calculations, the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah is expected to fall on Monday, May 18.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the new moon for Dhu Al Hijjah will be born on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 12:01am UAE time.
Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Based on the expected calendar calculations:
Day of Arafah is likely to fall on Tuesday, May 26
Eid Al Adha is expected to begin at sunrise on Wednesday, May 27
The Day of Arafah, observed one day before Eid Al Adha, is considered the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage.
However, as with all Islamic occasions, the final dates remain subject to the official moon sighting announcement.
The Ministry of Education has announced that the midterm break for the third academic term, which coincides with Eid Al Adha, will run from May 25 to May 29 for students, teachers and administrative staff.
Combined with the weekends before and after, students and school staff are expected to enjoy a nine-day holiday.
The schedule aligns with the ministry’s approved academic calendar for the final term of the current academic year, including examination dates, result announcements and official holidays.
Private educational institutions in Dubai will observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29, under the unified academic calendar.
Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 1.
Authorities extended wishes to students, teachers and families ahead of one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar.
The Sharjah Private Education Authority has also confirmed that private schools across the emirate will observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday to Thursday, May 25 to May 28.
Classes and administrative work will resume on Monday, June 1, giving students a 10-day break including weekends.
The announcement applies to all private schools operating across Sharjah as preparations continue for the Eid Al Adha holiday period across the UAE.