This gives students a 10-day break including weekends
Sharjah’s Private Education Authority announced on Monday that private schools across the emirate will observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from Monday to Thursday, May 25 to May 28, 2026.
The authority said classes and administrative work would resume on Monday, June 1, following the holiday break, giving students a 10-day break including weekends.
The announcement applies to all private schools operating in the emirate, as preparations continue for the Eid Al Adha holiday period across the UAE.