Sharjah announces Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for government employees

Break confirmed from March 19 to 22, with work to resume on Monday, March 23

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Shift-based employees will follow their usual operational schedules.
The Sharjah Department of Human Resources has announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for employees working in government departments, authorities and institutions across the emirate.

According to the announcement, the holiday will begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, and continue until Sunday, March 22, 2026, with official work resuming on Monday, March 23, 2026.

The decision excludes employees working on shift-based systems, whose work schedules will continue in line with operational requirements.

The department extended its congratulations and best wishes to the UAE leadership and people, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations, expressing hopes that the festival returns with continued prosperity, goodness and blessings.

