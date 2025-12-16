UAE public holiday dates 2026: How many days off will UAE residents get for Eid next year?
Dubai: As the new year approaches, UAE residents are planning trips, family gatherings, and time off. The longest public holidays of the year are tied to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, which make up most of the country’s 12 official days off.
Unlike other holidays, Eid dates cannot be moved, as they follow the Islamic Hijri calendar and are confirmed by moon sightings, according to the UAE's official public holiday law. However, astronomical calculations allow experts to predict the likely dates.
Here’s what residents can expect for the Eid holidays in 2026 based on current forecasts and official calendars.
Eid Al Fitr in 2026 is currently expected to begin on Friday, March 20, according to astronomical predictions.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, the he crescent moon marking the start of Ramadan 1447 AH is forecast to be visible on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
Based on this, Ramadan is likely to begin on Thursday, February 19 and last for 30 days. If Ramadan does run for the full 30 days, UAE holiday rules allow the final day of Ramadan to be added to the Eid break.
This would mean a four-day break from Thursday, March 19, to Sunday, March 22, with work resuming on Monday.
Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar. The holiday begins with early morning Eid prayers, followed by family visits, charity and nationwide festivities.
Eid Al Adha is expected to deliver one of the longest public holiday breaks of 2026.
The holiday begins with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9, followed by Eid Al Adha on Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.
According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department’s (IACAD) official 2026 holiday calendar, Arafat Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26, with Eid Al Adha beginning on Wednesday, May 27.
The holiday is expected to continue through Friday, May 29. When combined with the weekend on Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, UAE residents could enjoy a six-day break in total.
As with all Islamic holidays, final Eid dates in the UAE depend on official moon sightings. Authorities will confirm the exact public holiday dates closer to the time.
Still, these early predictions give residents a useful guide for planning annual leave, travel and family time, especially for those hoping to make the most of the UAE’s longest public holiday breaks.
