UAE schools to reopen on January 5, 2026

Second term to run nine weeks with exams from early March
Dubai: Students and teaching staff across the UAE will return to schools on January 5, 2026, under the Ministry of Education’s approved academic calendar for the 2025–2026 school year.
According to the calendar, first-term results will be released between January 7 and 9, marking the official start of the second semester. The term will run for nine weeks and include 47 instructional days.
The spring break, combined with the Eid Al Fitr holiday, will begin on March 16 and continue until March 29, the ministry said, as reported by Al Khaleej newspaper.
The second term will also include four days of specialised professional training for administrative and teaching staff, scheduled from February 11 to 13.
During the same semester, final school-based assessments (SSA) for Grades 3 to 12 will be conducted across all Group A subjects between March 4 and 13.
The calendar outlines three phases for recording learning outcomes and project-based assessments. Results for the first phase must be finalised by January 16, the second by January 30, and the third by February 20.
Continuous assessments for both Group A and Group B subjects are required to be recorded in the system by February 17 at the latest.
Make-up examinations for the second term will be held from March 30 to April 2, with analysis and publication of results expected on April 3 and 4.
The ministry said the calendar aims to ensure continuity of learning while allowing adequate time for assessment, teacher development, and student wellbeing.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox