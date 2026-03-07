Eid Al Fitr likely on March 20 in UAE, astronomers say

Ramadan likely to complete 30 days based on astronomical calculations
Sharjah: Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, March 20, 2026, according to astronomical calculations announced by the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology.
The academy’s astronomical observatory said its calculations indicate that Ramadan 1447 AH will complete 30 days, making Friday the first day of Shawwal and the start of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE.
Astronomers explained that on Wednesday, March 18, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan and the traditional night for moon sighting, the crescent will not be visible because the moon will set before sunset in the western horizon. As a result, the country will still be observing Ramadan on that evening, meaning Thursday, March 19, will complete the holy month.
According to the observatory, the astronomical conjunction (new moon) will occur over Sharjah at 4:24am UAE time on Thursday, March 19. By sunset that day, the crescent moon will be about 14 hours and six minutes old, with an angular separation from the sun of 6.5 degrees, an altitude of six degrees above the western horizon, and a visibility window of around 29 minutes after sunset.
Despite these parameters, the academy described the viewing conditions in the UAE as “critical” or unfavourable, noting that spotting the crescent locally would be extremely difficult even with telescopes.
Astronomers said it might only be captured using advanced techniques such as image stacking, while sighting it with the naked eye within the UAE would not be possible.
However, the observatory said the crescent could potentially be observed in some Arab and Islamic countries further west, where geographical and astronomical conditions may be more favourable.
Based on these calculations, the academy concluded that Friday, March 20, will likely mark the beginning of Shawwal and the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE and most Islamic countries.
Some nations that rely strictly on physical moon sighting with the naked eye or telescopes may instead mark the start of Shawwal on Saturday, depending on their local observations.