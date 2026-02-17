GOLD/FOREX
Ramadan 2026: UAE confirms first day after crescent moon sighting

The moon-sighting committee met on Tuesday evening to make the announcement

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Ramadan decorations in Dubai
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE’s Presidential Court has announced that Wednesday, February 18, will mark the first day of Ramadan, following a confirmation by the official moon-sighting committee.  (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)

In a statement, The Presidential Court announced that based on the decision of the Moon Sighting Committee for the month of Ramadan, issued by the UAE Council for Fatwa for the year 1447 AH, which convened in Abu Dhabi Tuesday evening (29th of Shaaban 1447 AH), corresponding to February 17, it confirms sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Ramadan.

Accordingly, Wednesday, February 18, will be the first day of the holy month in the country.

‘’On this blessed occasion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, as well as to Their Highnesses, the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, and the entire world.''

Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is the holiest month of the year. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) on the Night of Decree, Laylat Al Qadr, observed during the last 10 nights of Ramadan.

How long will Ramadan last?

Ramadan lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the end of the month. For 2026, Dubai’s astronomical forecasts indicate that Ramadan is likely to be a 29-day month, subject to official moon sighting confirmation.

How to calculate Zakat?

To estimate your Zakat accurately, you can use the Gulf News online calculator at: gulfnews.com/zakat-calculator

Eid Al Fitr 2026

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is one of the most important celebrations in the Islamic calendar. Eid Al Fitr in 2026 is expected to begin on Friday, March 20, according to astronomical predictions. As with the start of Ramadan, the exact date will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent at the end of the month. The holiday begins with early morning Eid prayers, followed by family visits, charity and nationwide festivities.

