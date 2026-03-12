Official working hours to resume on Monday, March 23, 2026
Dubai: Government employees in Dubai will observe a four-day break for Eid Al Fitr, with work set to suspend from Thursday, March 19 , according to a circular issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.
The four-day period allows for the traditional observance of the holiday, which marks the conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources earlier confirmed that all federal ministries, institutions, and public sector entities will be on holiday from March 19 to 22, with official working hours resuming on March 23.
For private sector employees, the holiday will run from March 19 to 21. Authorities added that if Ramadan lasts 30 days, the private sector holiday will be extended to include March 22.
Federal employees: holiday until March 22; work resumes March 23.
Private sector: holiday until March 21; may extend to March 22 if Ramadan lasts 30 days.