GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Dubai announces Eid Al Fitr holiday for public sector

Official working hours to resume on Monday, March 23, 2026

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai announces Eid Al Fitr holiday for public sector

Dubai: Government employees in Dubai will observe a four-day break for Eid Al Fitr, with work set to suspend from Thursday, March 19 , according to a circular issued by the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

The four-day period allows for the traditional observance of the holiday, which marks the conclusion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr holidays for public and private sector

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources earlier confirmed that all federal ministries, institutions, and public sector entities will be on holiday from March 19 to 22, with official working hours resuming on March 23.

For private sector employees, the holiday will run from March 19 to 21. Authorities added that if Ramadan lasts 30 days, the private sector holiday will be extended to include March 22.

Federal employees: holiday until March 22; work resumes March 23.

Private sector: holiday until March 21; may extend to March 22 if Ramadan lasts 30 days.

Related Topics:
RamadanDubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sharjah astronomers forecast Eid Al Fitr on March 20.

Eid Al Fitr likely date in UAE revealed

2m read
People near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai

How long will Ramadan last? Likely Eid date revealed

1m read
Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

Eid 2026: Working on the holiday? Know your rights

3m read
Residents offering Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Farooq Omar bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai (2025).

How to extend your Eid Al Fitr 2026 break

3m read