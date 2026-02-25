Astronomers in Oman forecast March 20 as first day of Eid Al Fitr

The calculations suggest that Ramadan will last 29 days this year
Dubai: Astronomical calculations in Oman indicate that Friday, March 20, is likely to mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr, subject to the official moon sighting, local media reported.
According to estimates, the crescent moon of Shawwal is expected to be born before sunset on Thursday, March 19, making Friday the probable first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the festival marking the end of Ramadan.
The calculations suggest that Ramadan will last 29 days this year, with Thursday, March 19, completing the holy month. However, Oman relies formally on direct moon sighting to determine the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid, while astronomical data provide advance indicators on the possibility of sighting, including the crescent’s altitude and duration after sunset.
If Friday is confirmed as the first day of Eid, the holiday in Oman could extend for five consecutive days, from Thursday, March 19, to Monday, March 23, in line with official holiday regulations.
The extension will reflect rules granting a compensatory day if Eid falls on a weekend, typically Friday or Saturday. Official work in both the public and private sectors is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, March 24.
Under Royal Decree No. 88 of 2022, the Eid Al Fitr holiday in Oman runs from 29 Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.