Astronomers in Oman forecast March 20 as first day of Eid Al Fitr

The calculations suggest that Ramadan will last 29 days this year

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Oman relies formally on direct moon sighting to determine the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid.
@AstronomyCenter/X

Dubai: Astronomical calculations in Oman indicate that Friday, March 20, is likely to mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr, subject to the official moon sighting, local media reported.

According to estimates, the crescent moon of Shawwal is expected to be born before sunset on Thursday, March 19, making Friday the probable first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the festival marking the end of Ramadan.

The calculations suggest that Ramadan will last 29 days this year, with Thursday, March 19, completing the holy month. However, Oman relies formally on direct moon sighting to determine the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid, while astronomical data provide advance indicators on the possibility of sighting, including the crescent’s altitude and duration after sunset.

If Friday is confirmed as the first day of Eid, the holiday in Oman could extend for five consecutive days, from Thursday, March 19, to Monday, March 23, in line with official holiday regulations.

The extension will reflect rules granting a compensatory day if Eid falls on a weekend, typically Friday or Saturday. Official work in both the public and private sectors is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, March 24.

Under Royal Decree No. 88 of 2022, the Eid Al Fitr holiday in Oman runs from 29 Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
