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Australia announces first day of Eid Al Fitr

Moon sighting confirmed using global observatories and scholarly methods

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Imams and councils urge respect for differing views on Eid moon sighting
Imams and councils urge respect for differing views on Eid moon sighting
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The Australian Fatwa Council has announced that Ramadan 1447AH will conclude on Thursday, March 19, making Friday, March 20 the first day of Eid Al Fitr and the start of Shawwal 1447AH.

The decision follows careful consultation with local and international moon observatories, using calculations of the new moon’s appearance, moonset, and visibility in Australia and surrounding regions — a method recognised by many prominent global scholarly councils.

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The Australian National Imams Council and the Fatwa Council acknowledge that some scholars and Imams may follow alternative methods. They urge the community to respect these differences and work towards unity, preserving shared values and interests.

Eid greetings and community encouragement

The Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad, and member Imams of the National Imams Council, extend their warmest Eid greetings to the Muslim community.

They also encourage Australians to:

  • Remember brothers and sisters in Gaza – Palestine in prayers, donations, and support

  • Engage with neighbours and friends to share the peaceful and true image of Islam

The first day of Eid Al Fitr was determined based on careful moon sighting calculations, including the new moon’s appearance, its set time, and visibility across Australia and neighbouring regions. This method aligns with established global scholarly practices, ensuring a consistent and accurate start to Shawwal 1447AH while respecting the diversity of opinions within the Muslim community.

Related Topics:
RamadanEidAustralia

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