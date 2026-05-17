Eid Al Adha 2026: Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon sighting across the world

Eid Al Adha, known as the “Greater Eid,” holds particular religious significance in Islam. It commemorates one of the most profound acts of faith in Islamic tradition: the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God’s command. At the last moment, God intervened and replaced Ismail with a ram, revealing it had been a test of devotion.

Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the five pillars of Islam. Every year, approximately three million Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, making this period one of the most significant in the entire Islamic year.

The central ritual of Eid Al Adha is Qurbani, the sacrifice of an animal, typically a sheep, goat or cow, performed after Eid prayers. The meat is divided into three equal parts: one for the family, one for relatives and one for those living in poverty. This act of giving is central to the spirit of the occasion.

Eid Al Adha lasts three days, making it longer than Eid Al Fitr, and is generally considered the holier of the two festivals.