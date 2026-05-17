Eid Al Adha 2026: Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon sighting across the world

Global preparations begin for Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting
Highlights
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the Umrah season calendar for 1448 AH, as part of preparations to receive pilgrims arriving from outside Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas.
The plan is part of an integrated system aimed at improving services and ensuring smooth facilitation and care for pilgrims throughout their journey.
The first image of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon for the year 1447H has been captured in daylight skies over Abu Dhabi, ahead of official moon-sighting observations across the Islamic world.
The image was taken on Sunday morning at 9:20am UAE time by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, affiliated with the International Astronomical Center.
According to the centre, the moon was positioned 7.8 degrees away from the sun at the time of observation and was approximately nine hours old.
The crescent was photographed by astronomer Mohammed Shawkat Odeh, with support from observatory team members Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Osama Ghannam and Anas Mohammed.
Turkey has confirmed Monday, May 18 as the start of Dhu al-Hijjah for 2026, with Eid Al Adha set for Wednesday, May 27.
The announcement follows the country’s pre-calculated Islamic calendar system, which relies on astronomical calculations rather than physical moon sighting.
Tunisia has confirmed the start of Dhu Al Hijjah for 2026, declaring Monday, May 18 as the first day of the Islamic month and Wednesday, May 27 as Eid Al Adha.
The country became the first to officially announce the date after marking Saturday, May 16 as the 29th day of Dhu Al Qadah.
Astronomers in the UAE have captured a daylight image of the final crescent moon of Dhu Al Qadah, just hours before the anticipated sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent across the Islamic world.
The photograph was taken on Saturday afternoon from Abu Dhabi by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, which is affiliated with the International Astronomy Center, as astronomers continued preparations for the annual moon-sighting season linked to the Islamic calendar and the approach of Eid Al Adha.
According to the observatory, the image was captured at 3:45pm UAE time on May 16, with the Moon positioned 7.5 degrees away from the Sun. Astronomers said the lunar age at the time of observation was minus eight hours and 32 minutes, indicating that the new moon had not yet been born at the moment the image was taken.
The observatory stressed that the crescent visible in the photograph was the final crescent of Dhu Al Qadah and not the first crescent of Dhu Al Hijjah, clarifying potential confusion ahead of the official moon-sighting process scheduled for Sunday.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has urged Muslims across the Kingdom to observe the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah on Sunday, May 17, corresponding to 29th of Dhu Al Qadah.
Citizens and residents have been asked to participate in official moon-sighting committees.
Oman’s Supreme Committee for moon sighting will also meet on Sunday evening, calling on residents to report sightings to determine the start of the month.
Several observatories and astronomy centres across the UAE will participate in the official sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent moon on May 17 using advanced observation technologies.
The moon-sighting process will be conducted through multiple designated platforms, including Al Khatm Astronomical Observatory in cooperation with the International Astronomy Centre, Dubai Sky Views Observatory in partnership with Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and Sharjah Astronomical Observatory in collaboration with the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology.
The UAE Council for Fatwa has announced that the country will observe the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah on the evening of Sunday, May 17, corresponding to the 29th of Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH.
The moon-sighting process will be carried out in coordination with national observatories and specialised astronomy centres across the UAE using advanced technologies and modern observation methods.
The sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent determines the beginning of the Islamic month during which Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrate Eid Al Adha.
Arafat Day falls on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, while Eid Al Adha begins on the 10th day of the Islamic month.
Students and teachers across the UAE are set to enjoy an extended Eid Al Adha holiday, with schools closing for up to nine days during the break.
The Ministry of Education announced that the midterm holiday for the third academic term, coinciding with Eid Al Adha, will run from Monday, May 25, to Friday, May 29, 2026, for students, teaching staff and administrative employees. Combined with weekends before and after the break, schools will receive a nine-day holiday.
Private schools in Dubai will also observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from May 25 to May 29, in line with the unified academic calendar. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, June 1.
Authorities extended Eid greetings to students, families and school staff ahead of one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar.
Meanwhile, the Sharjah Private Education Authority announced that private schools across the emirate will observe the Eid Al Adha holiday from May 25 to May 28, with classes and administrative work resuming on June 1.
Including weekends, students in Sharjah private schools are expected to receive a 10-day holiday break.
A five-day paid holiday for UAE public sector employees has been announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in observance of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.
The break will run from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29, with official working hours set to resume on Monday, June 1.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) confirmed on May 12, 2026, that Eid Al Adha holidays for government entities, departments and institutions will be observed from May 25 to May 29, 2026.
Entities operating on shift systems or providing essential public services may adjust working hours to ensure continuity of operations during the holiday period. The department also extended greetings to the UAE leadership, citizens and residents, wishing prosperity and blessings on the occasion.
Similarly, the Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced that Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day holidays for government entities will run from May 25 to May 29, with official working hours resuming on June 1, giving public sector employees a 10-day break including weekends.
Eid Al Adha is often called “the Greater Eid” or “the Big Eid,” and for good reason. While Eid Al Fitr marks the joyful end of Ramadan’s fasting, Eid Al Adha commemorates a much deeper and more profound story of faith, sacrifice, and absolute trust in God.
It is the festival of sacrifice, and it honors the unforgettable story of Prophet Ibrahim, peace be upon him, and his son Ismail.
As the Quran recounts, Prophet Ibrahim saw in a dream that he was sacrificing his beloved son. The dreams of prophets are a form of divine revelation, so Ibrahim understood this as a direct command from God.
In an act of total submission that has echoed through millennia, he prepared to carry out the command. When he told his son, Ismail did not flinch. Instead, he said to his father, words that still move hearts today: “O my father, do as you are commanded. You will find me, if God wills, among the patient.”
At the very moment of sacrifice, when both father and son had proven their complete devotion, God intervened.
He ransomed Ismail with a great ram, and the command to sacrifice a human was replaced with the command to sacrifice an animal instead. This is the origin of Udhiyah, the ritual sacrifice that defines Eid Al Adha.
If Eid Al Adha is the day of celebration and sacrifice, then the day before it, the Day of Arafah, is arguably the most significant single day of the entire Islamic year.
It falls on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, and for the pilgrims in Mecca, it is the absolute heart of Hajj.
On this day, all pilgrims leave Mina to gather on the vast plain of Arafah, where they stand in earnest supplication to God from just after noon until sunset.
This act, known as the “standing” or Wuquf, is so essential that the Prophet, peace be upon him, said: “Hajj is Arafah.” Without this day, the pilgrimage is incomplete.
But what about those who are not on Hajj? For Muslims everywhere else in the world, Arafat Day is a day of fasting, and the reward for doing so is immense.
The Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said that fasting on the Day of Arafah expiates the sins of the past year and the coming year.
In other words, it is a chance for a profound spiritual cleansing, a day to seek forgiveness, to make sincere dua, and to reset one’s relationship with God.
It is a quiet, deeply personal day of devotion before the joy and community of Eid. Many Muslims spend the day in extra prayer, reciting Quran, and making heartfelt supplications for themselves, their families, and the wider world.
Eid Al Adha, known as the “Greater Eid,” holds particular religious significance in Islam. It commemorates one of the most profound acts of faith in Islamic tradition: the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail in obedience to God’s command. At the last moment, God intervened and replaced Ismail with a ram, revealing it had been a test of devotion.
Eid Al Adha falls on the 10th of Dhu Al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, and coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, one of the five pillars of Islam. Every year, approximately three million Muslims travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, making this period one of the most significant in the entire Islamic year.
The central ritual of Eid Al Adha is Qurbani, the sacrifice of an animal, typically a sheep, goat or cow, performed after Eid prayers. The meat is divided into three equal parts: one for the family, one for relatives and one for those living in poverty. This act of giving is central to the spirit of the occasion.
Eid Al Adha lasts three days, making it longer than Eid Al Fitr, and is generally considered the holier of the two festivals.