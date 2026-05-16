The image was captured at 3:45pm UAE time with the Moon 7.5 degrees from the Sun
Abu Dhabi: Astronomers in the UAE have captured a daylight image of the final crescent moon of Dhu Al Qadah, just hours before the anticipated sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent across the Islamic world.
The photograph was taken on Saturday afternoon from Abu Dhabi by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, which is affiliated with the International Astronomy Center, as astronomers continued preparations for the annual moon-sighting season linked to the Islamic calendar and the approach of Eid Al Adha.
According to the observatory, the image was captured at 3:45pm UAE time on May 16, with the Moon positioned 7.5 degrees away from the Sun. Astronomers said the lunar age at the time of observation was minus eight hours and 32 minutes, indicating that the new moon had not yet been born at the moment the image was taken.
The observatory stressed that the crescent visible in the photograph was the final crescent of Dhu Al Qadah and not the first crescent of Dhu Al Hijjah, clarifying potential confusion ahead of the official moon-sighting process scheduled for Sunday.
Astronomers across the Islamic world are expected to observe the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on Sunday, May 17, a key moment that determines the start of the month and the timing of Eid Al Adha and the Hajj pilgrimage.
The International Astronomy Center noted that Saturday corresponded to the 28th day of Dhu Al Qadah in most Islamic countries, while Turkey marked the 29th day and Bangladesh the 27th.