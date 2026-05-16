GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE astronomers capture final Dhu Al Qadah crescent ahead of Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting

The image was captured at 3:45pm UAE time with the Moon 7.5 degrees from the Sun

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE observatory captures last Dhu Al Qadah crescent ahead of key moon sighting
UAE observatory captures last Dhu Al Qadah crescent ahead of key moon sighting

Abu Dhabi: Astronomers in the UAE have captured a daylight image of the final crescent moon of Dhu Al Qadah, just hours before the anticipated sighting of the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent across the Islamic world.

The photograph was taken on Saturday afternoon from Abu Dhabi by the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory, which is affiliated with the International Astronomy Center, as astronomers continued preparations for the annual moon-sighting season linked to the Islamic calendar and the approach of Eid Al Adha.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to the observatory, the image was captured at 3:45pm UAE time on May 16, with the Moon positioned 7.5 degrees away from the Sun. Astronomers said the lunar age at the time of observation was minus eight hours and 32 minutes, indicating that the new moon had not yet been born at the moment the image was taken.

The observatory stressed that the crescent visible in the photograph was the final crescent of Dhu Al Qadah and not the first crescent of Dhu Al Hijjah, clarifying potential confusion ahead of the official moon-sighting process scheduled for Sunday.

Astronomers across the Islamic world are expected to observe the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on Sunday, May 17, a key moment that determines the start of the month and the timing of Eid Al Adha and the Hajj pilgrimage.

The International Astronomy Center noted that Saturday corresponded to the 28th day of Dhu Al Qadah in most Islamic countries, while Turkey marked the 29th day and Bangladesh the 27th.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEEid Al Adha UAEEid Al Adha

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The court urged anyone capable of sighting the crescent moon to participate in the official moon-sighting committees formed across the Kingdom

Dhu Al Hijjah moon sighting set for Sunday

2m read
The crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah will be sighted on Sunday evening, May 17 across the country.

UAE to sight Dhu Al Hijjah moon on Sunday

1m read
File photo of fireworks during Eid celebrations

Eid Al Adha 2026: Sight Dhu Al Hijjah moon on May 17

2m read
Crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah is forecast to be born on Sunday, May 17.

Eid Al Adha 2026 dates revealed

1m read