GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dhu Al Hijjah crescent expected to be visible on May 17, Eid Al Adha to begin on May 27

First day of Eid Al Dha falls on 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah astronomers project May 27, 2026, as first day of Eid Al Adha
Sharjah astronomers project May 27, 2026, as first day of Eid Al Adha
Shutterstock

Astronomical calculations indicate that the crescent moon marking the start of the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah is expected to be visible on May 17, with Eid Al Adha likely to begin on Wednesday, May 27, according to an astronomical report.

The Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre said Islamic countries are expected to observe the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on Sunday, May 17, 2026, with sightings possible that day using telescopes from parts of East Asia, southern Africa and South America.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The centre added that naked-eye sightings may also be possible from parts of Central and West Asia, North Africa and most regions of the Americas.

Based on the calculations, Monday, May 18, is expected to mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH, making Wednesday, May 27, the likely first day of Eid Al Adha across most Islamic countries.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah will be sighted on Sunday evening, May 17 across the country.

UAE to sight Dhu Al Hijjah moon on Sunday

1m read
Five-day Eid Al Adha break for UAE federal government staff confirmed

UAE announces Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

3m read
File photo of fireworks during Eid celebrations

Eid Al Adha 2026: Sight Dhu Al Hijjah moon on May 17

2m read
Crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah is forecast to be born on Sunday, May 17.

Eid Al Adha 2026 dates revealed

1m read