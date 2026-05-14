First day of Eid Al Dha falls on 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah
Astronomical calculations indicate that the crescent moon marking the start of the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah is expected to be visible on May 17, with Eid Al Adha likely to begin on Wednesday, May 27, according to an astronomical report.
The Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre said Islamic countries are expected to observe the Dhu Al Hijjah crescent on Sunday, May 17, 2026, with sightings possible that day using telescopes from parts of East Asia, southern Africa and South America.
The centre added that naked-eye sightings may also be possible from parts of Central and West Asia, North Africa and most regions of the Americas.
Based on the calculations, Monday, May 18, is expected to mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH, making Wednesday, May 27, the likely first day of Eid Al Adha across most Islamic countries.