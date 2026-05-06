Dates are based on astronomical calculations
Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, based on astronomical calculations, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society.
Al Jarwan, who is also a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah is forecast to be born on Sunday, May 17, at 12.01am UAE time. The moon is expected to set approximately 58 minutes after sunset that day, at an altitude of around 10 degrees above the horizon, making it visible under favourable conditions.
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Based on these calculations, Monday, May 18, is likely to mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH. Accordingly, Arafat Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, May 27.
Astronomers noted that these dates are based on scientific projections and remain subject to official moon-sighting confirmations.