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UAE Eid Al Adha 2026 likely date revealed by astronomers

Dates are based on astronomical calculations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah is forecast to be born on Sunday, May 17.
Crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah is forecast to be born on Sunday, May 17.
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Eid Al Adha is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, based on astronomical calculations, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society.

Al Jarwan, who is also a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the crescent moon marking the start of Dhu Al Hijjah is forecast to be born on Sunday, May 17, at 12.01am UAE time. The moon is expected to set approximately 58 minutes after sunset that day, at an altitude of around 10 degrees above the horizon, making it visible under favourable conditions.

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Based on these calculations, Monday, May 18, is likely to mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah 1447 AH. Accordingly, Arafat Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, May 27.

Astronomers noted that these dates are based on scientific projections and remain subject to official moon-sighting confirmations. 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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