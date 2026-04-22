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Eid Al Adha 2026 likely date revealed for UAE

Scientific forecast sent to UAE Fatwa Council for final Eid Al Adha ruling

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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Sharjah astronomers project May 27, 2026, as first day of Eid Al Adha
Sharjah astronomers project May 27, 2026, as first day of Eid Al Adha
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Sharjah: The Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) at the University of Sharjah has released its astronomical calculations regarding crescent moon visibility conditions for the opening of Dhu al-Hijja 1447 AH. Based on its findings, the center projects Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as the likely first day of Eid Al Adha. The technical report further indicates that the Day of Arafat, the ninth of Dhu al-Hijja, would fall on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, given that Monday, May 18, 2026, is expected to be the first day of the month.

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The center's calculations show that the lunar conjunction will take place at 12:17 a.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, coinciding with Dhu al-Qa'da 29, 1447 AH (UAE time). At sunset on that day, the crescent moon is expected to be roughly 18 hours and 39 minutes old, with a visibility window of 57 minutes above the horizon following sunset, a duration the center considers adequate for unaided sighting under favorable sky conditions.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Director of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, confirmed that the center has already submitted its scientific findings to the UAE Fatwa Council, with the aim of supporting moon-sighting efforts and facilitating religious rulings that draw on both scientific expertise and Islamic jurisprudence.

SSAH closed its report by reaffirming that the data serves purely scientific and astronomical purposes, and that formal declarations regarding the commencement of Hijri months and religious occasions remain solely within the authority of the country's designated official and religious bodies.

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