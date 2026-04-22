Eid Al Adha 2026 likely date revealed for UAE

Sharjah: The Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) at the University of Sharjah has released its astronomical calculations regarding crescent moon visibility conditions for the opening of Dhu al-Hijja 1447 AH. Based on its findings, the center projects Wednesday, May 27, 2026, as the likely first day of Eid Al Adha. The technical report further indicates that the Day of Arafat, the ninth of Dhu al-Hijja, would fall on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, given that Monday, May 18, 2026, is expected to be the first day of the month.