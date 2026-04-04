Moon sighting to confirm final dates closer to time
Abu Dhabi: Eid Al Adha, one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, according to astronomical calculations, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), said.
According to Emarat Al Youm, Al Jarwan clarified that Monday, May 18, is expected to mark the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The Day of Arafah, which precedes Eid Al Adha and is considered the most significant day of the Hajj pilgrimage, is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26.
He explained that the crescent moon of Dhu Al Hijjah will be born at 12:01am UAE time on Sunday, May 17.
By sunset on the same day, the moon is expected to set about 58 minutes after the sun, with an altitude of approximately 10 degrees above the horizon and an age of around 18 hours and 56 minutes, making it potentially visible.
Eid Al Adha, also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice”, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God before he was divinely instructed to sacrifice a ram instead.
The occasion coincides with the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and is marked by special prayers, charitable giving and the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with meat distributed to family members and those in need.
As with other Islamic occasions, the official dates of Dhu Al Hijjah and Eid Al Adha in the UAE are subject to the traditional moon-sighting process, meaning the final confirmation will be announced by the relevant authorities closer to the time.