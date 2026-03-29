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GDRFA Dubai reaches 50,000 workers with Eid celebrations

Mix of digital and on-ground events boosts engagement across labour communities

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General
Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has wrapped up its Eid Al Fitr celebrations for workers across the emirate, reaching more than 50,000 beneficiaries through a mix of digital and on-ground initiatives.

The authority said 10,500 participants joined the virtual event via its “Blue Connect” platform, highlighting the growing success of digital engagement in connecting with diverse workforce segments.

Since its launch, the “Blue Connect” app has recorded 57,748 downloads, underlining strong demand and its role in enabling seamless participation.

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Alongside the virtual programme, GDRFA Dubai organised activities across 32 labour accommodations over two days, engaging more than 40,000 workers. The events featured interactive competitions integrated with the live broadcast, blending digital and physical experiences.

The celebrations included entertainment segments with international performers joining virtually, as well as prize draws offering 365 rewards. These included two cars, 157 smartphones, 20 travel tickets, 30 gold bars and 156 shopping vouchers.

Awareness messages were also delivered during the event, urging the public to avoid sharing unofficial content and to follow precautionary measures amid the current regional situation.

The initiative was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, with support from partners including du, flydubai and Malabar Gold, while Noon handled logistics and prize distribution.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General, said the initiative reflects GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to innovative engagement with the workforce.

Colonel Omar Matar Al Mezeina, Assistant Director General for the Labour Relations Sector, said strong participation highlights the positive impact of such initiatives in fostering an inclusive work environment.

GDRFA Dubai said the initiative aligns with its broader efforts to enhance quality of life and strengthen community values under the “Year of the Family 2026”.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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